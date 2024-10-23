Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple iPad mini 7 goes on sale in India: Check price, variants, and offers

Apple iPad mini 7 goes on sale in India: Check price, variants, and offers

Starting at Rs 49,900, the iPad mini 7 is available for purchase on the official Apple website and select authorised online and offline stores

Apple iPad mini 7

Apple iPad mini 7

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple’s seventh-generation iPad mini, powered by A17 Pr, is now available for purchase in India. Launched recently, the tablet will support the artificial intelligence features, referred to as Apple Intelligence, which will be rolled out with iPadOS 18.1 update. Here are the details:

iPad mini 7: India Pricing and variants

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


128GB (Wi-Fi): Rs 49,900
128GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 64,900
256GB (Wi-Fi): Rs 59,900
256GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 74,900

More From This Section

Tech wrap Oct 22

Tech wrap Oct 22: Qualcomm SD 8 Elite chip unveiled, iOS 18.1 RC in beta

data centre, AI data centre

Data centre capacity to more than double to 2,100 MW by FY27: ICRA

ASUS ROG Phone 9

ASUS ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip launching on Nov 19: Details

Image: Realme

Realme to launch Snapdragon 8 Elite powered GT 7 Pro in India next month

Representative Image

Google to stop showing sitelinks search box in search results: Know more

512GB (Wi-Fi): Rs 79,900
512GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 94,900
Colours: Space Grey, Blue, Purple, Starlight

The iPad mini is available for purchase on the official Apple website and its authorised online and offline stores. Customers can avail of an instant cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on select bank cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. Apple is offering a no-interest equated monthly instalment (No-Cost EMI) plan for up to 12 months. Customers will also receive three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade subscription at no additional cost.
 

iPad mini: Details

The new iPad mini features the A17 Pro chip and will support Apple Intelligence, launching later this month with iPadOS 18.1. This integration will provide tools for generating text and images, automating tasks, and using personal context to simplify daily activities. Apple Intelligence combines on-device processing with more intensive tasks handled in the cloud, termed Private Cloud Compute.

The new iPad mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and supports Apple Pencil Pro. It features a 12MP rear camera with Smart HDR 4 for vibrant, dynamic images and uses machine learning to auto-detect documents for easy scanning via the Camera app. The front has a 12MP ultra-wide camera in portrait mode with Center Stage support.

The A17 Pro chip features a neural engine (NPU) that enables on-device AI processing, offering twice the performance of the previous iPad mini. It also boosts CPU performance by 30% and GPU performance by 25%. The dedicated GPU supports advanced gaming features, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing, enhancing graphics for AAA titles.

Apple has enhanced the iPad mini's connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E support on all models and 5G eSIM support for cellular versions. Additionally, the USB-C port now offers data transfer speeds that are twice as fast as the previous generation.

Also Read

iOS 18.1 RC in public beta

Apple releases iOS 18.1 RC in beta, official launch expected next week

Apple MacBook Pro M3, Apple, MacBook Pro 2023, new MacBook Pro

Apple could still launch M4 Macs following iPad mini launch: What to expect

Tim Cook, Tim, cook, Apple, Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook's other job is to help Nike turn things around

Window tiling on macOS Sequoia

Apple brings popular Windows feature to Macs with macOS Sequoia: Know more

iPad Pro (2024)

Apple may introduce a super thin 'iPhone 17 Slim' in 2025: What to expect

Topics : Apple Apple iPad Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon