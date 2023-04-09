close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple iPhone 15 Pro design discloses new buttons, titanium frame, more

The report further showed that the volume and mute buttons will be haptic rather than physical, with two haptic engines dedicated to simulating button presses

IANS San Francisco
Apple inc (Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple's upcoming high-end smartphone iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly feature a titanium frame with a rounder-edged design, new buttons, a giant camera bump, and more.

According to GSMArena, the size of the individual camera protrusions will increase once again, and the entire hump will thicken.

Moreover, the report mentioned that iPhone 15 Pro Max sports a smaller camera protrusion as well, which is rumoured to house a periscope zoom lens.

According to previous speculations, the iPhone 15 Pro's cameras will have "all-new sensor technology that will capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings".

USB-C port is also widely expected to be included in all iPhone 15 versions, but the fastest charging will be limited to USB-C cables certified by Apple.

The report further showed that the volume and mute buttons will be haptic rather than physical, with two haptic engines dedicated to simulating button presses.

Also Read

Apple's upcoming smartphone iPhone 15 Ultra may launch at $ 1,299

Apple improves lead time for iPhone 14 Pro models' shipments: Report

Apple announces Fitness+ service to all iOS 16.1 phones without Watch

Apple may limit ProMotion, Always-On display to iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple's recently launched iPhone 14 Plus sales 'lower than expected

Smartwatches might predict whether there's higher risk of heart failure

OpenAI's ChatGPT is a product, not AI research: Meta chief AI scientist

WhatsApp's new feature to allow users share status updates to FB Stories

Indian consumer tech sees huge value creation with $250 bn in valuation

Apple planning to shut its services on devices running older software

The mute toggle will no longer be a sliding switch, but a haptic button.

As with the back glass, the screen glass will have a subtle curvature, transitioning seamlessly into the titanium frame, with only 1.55mm bezels all around.

The thinner bezels will make the iPhone 15 Pro narrower than its predecessor, since the screen size will stay the same, according to the report.

The dimensions of the new model will be 146.47 x 70.46 x 8.24 mm, compared with 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.84 mm for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Besides the 'hero' deep red colour, the phone appears to come in white, Space Black, and gold as well.

--IANS

shs/svn/

Topics : Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | iPhone

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

Smartwatches might predict whether there's higher risk of heart failure

Gizmore, Smartwatch, smartwatches
4 min read

OpenAI's ChatGPT is a product, not AI research: Meta chief AI scientist

ChatGPT
2 min read

WhatsApp's new feature to allow users share status updates to FB Stories

WhatsApp
2 min read

Indian consumer tech sees huge value creation with $250 bn in valuation

unicorns
2 min read

Apple planning to shut its services on devices running older software

Apple inc (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

More than 408.2 mn loans amounting to Rs 23.2 trn sanctioned under PMMY

rupee, loan, indian rupee
3 min read

ICICI-Videocon fraud case: CBI files charge sheet against Kochhars, Dhoot

Chanda Kochhar
4 min read

The evolution of brand BJP

BJP, BJP flag
7 min read

Global headwinds to slowdown GDP growth; India resilient: HDFC's Parekh

India's economic fundamentals strong, recovery underway, says Deepak Parekh
3 min read

Weekend Bites: Pause not pivot, GDP, Doge, and litti-chokha for thought

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon