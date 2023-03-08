JUST IN
Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report
Duolingo bets big on India, as Indians learn Korean, High Valyrian, French
Enterprise chat app Slack integrates ChatGPT to talk to employees
YouTube to remove 'overlay ads' from April 6: How will it impact you?
Int'l Women's Day: Participation in gaming rising but still long way to go
Pay gaps, uneven representation: Tech sector far from gender parity
Apple launches iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour: Details here
BIF advocates new framework to improve submarine cables; upgrade stations
Asus to challenge top position in Indian consumer notebook segment in 2023
Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature OLED panel from Chinese supplier: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple may limit ProMotion, Always-On display to iPhone 15 Pro models

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | iPhone

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple will reportedly limit its display features-- Always-On and ProMotion-- to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models.

This means that the standard iPhone 15 will not come with the ProMotion feature, which speeds up parts of the screen when a faster rate is required and slows it down to save power, reports AppleInsider.

This also applies to the Always On display feature.

According to leaker ayeux1122', "Apple has already prepared to deliver the iPhone 15 series... panel to domestic companies, and it is said that it will soon confirm the details and prepare for mass production."

"What is confirmed here is that the specification supports LTPO 120 refresh rate only for the Pro series," the leaker added, "and the basic normal plus model does not have the requirements."

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.

It was also reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 16:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU