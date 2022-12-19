Apple's upcoming smartphone iPhone 15 Ultra may launch at $ 1,299

-
ALSO READ
Apple iOS 16 to launch today; Here's what will change in your iPhones
Apple to create more differentiation between iPhone 15, 15 Pro: Report
Apple to release iOS 16 today: India timing, compatible iPhones, and more
Dynamic Island feature may arrive on all iPhone 15 models: Report
Protesting workers beaten over pay dispute at Chinese iPhone factory
-
Tech giant Apple's upcoming smartphone iPhone 15 Ultra is likely to launch at a starting price of $1,299, a significant increase from the iPhone 14 Pro Max's starting price of $1,099.
The higher price is because of the rising production costs, the need to maintain profit margins and the inclusion of higher quality materials such as titanium in the chassis, reports Gizmochina.
The increase in price marks the biggest single generational jump in iPhone history.
The tech giant experienced diminishing margins in recent years and is now relying on increased prices to make up for these losses.
The minimum storage capacity for the iPhone 15 Ultra will be 256GB, which is twice the current entry point of 128 GB.
It was previously rumoured that the iPhone 15 Ultra will feature dual front-facing cameras and a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4 speeds, replacing the slower Lightning port.
Although the iPhone 15 Ultra will be a more expensive option for customers, it will also come with a range of new and improved features.
--IANS
shs/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 08:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU