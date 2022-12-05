JUST IN
Google Home routines disappear as control settings get new user interface
Business Standard

Apple improves lead time for iPhone 14 Pro models' shipments: Report

Tech giant Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models' supply has improved and the lead time for getting them into customers' hands has lessened.

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | Apple iPhone sales

IANS  |  San Francisco 

iPhone
Photo: Bloomberg

Lead times will remain a priority throughout this month, reports AppleInsider.

The lead times for customers to receive their smartphones were impacted by the tech giant's ongoing issues at the Zhengzhou Foxconn facility, the largest manufacturer of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

As Apple attempted to shorten the delay, it now appears that the supplies of Pro models are coming through.

Global lead times for Pro models decreased from 35 days to 29 days one week ago, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that iPhone 14 Pro models' shipments would drop by 20 million in the fourth quarter (Q4).

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models would be between 15 million and 20 million units lower than expected.

Meanwhile, last month, workers at Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn's largest factory in China clashed with the security forces and company officials amid protests over late bonus payments for work during Covid lockdowns.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 11:13 IST

