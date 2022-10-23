Apple announces Fitness+ service to all iOS 16.1 phones without Watch

Apple has announced to bring Fitness+ service to all the iPhone users with iOS 16.1, even if they do not have an .

With iOS 16.1, Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness application.

Starting from October 24, it will be available in all 21 countries where the service is offered, the company said in a blogpost.

The entire service, which includes more than 3,000 studio-style exercises and meditations guided by a diverse and inclusive staff of trainers, will be available to iPhone users.

Additionally, users will see trainer instructions and interval timing on-screen, and progress on their Move ring will be tracked using estimated calories burn.

After signing up, users can access Fitness+ on their iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Subscribers to Fitness+ without an Apple TV can stream exercises or meditations on supported third-party devices using AirPlay, the company said.

Recently, the tech giant had announced to roll out iOS 16.1 update with new features, including 'Live Activities', 'Clean Energy Charging' and more.

iOS 16.1 allow users to delete the Wallet app for the first time. But deleting the Wallet app means many features will not be available, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and Apple Card.

The new update also supports 'Matter', a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms.

