JUST IN
Apple announces Fitness+ service to all iOS 16.1 phones without Watch
WhatsApp rolls out customised 'Avatars' to some beta testers: Report
Apple will show more app-related ads in App Store from October 25
Google introduces clear calling feature on Pixel 7 to improve call clarity
Apple watch detects rare cancer in a 12-year-old with heart rate feature
Nothing to enable support for Reliance Jio True 5G on Phone (1) via update
iPhone users across 21 countries to get Apple's Fitness+ starting Oct 24
Some iPhone users report Face ID not working post iOS 15.7.1 upgrade
Google rolls out 'My Ad Center', will allow users to control ads
Snapchat gives story expiration controls to premium members, other features
You are here: Home » Technology » News
WhatsApp rolls out customised 'Avatars' to some beta testers: Report
Global smartphone sensor market logs $6.4 bn in revenue, Sony leads
Business Standard

Apple announces Fitness+ service to all iOS 16.1 phones without Watch

Apple has announced to bring Fitness+ service to all the iPhone users with iOS 16.1, even if they do not have an Apple Watch.

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple Phones | Apple Watch

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has announced to bring Fitness+ service to all the iPhone users with iOS 16.1, even if they do not have an Apple Watch.

With iOS 16.1, Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness application.

Starting from October 24, it will be available in all 21 countries where the service is offered, the company said in a blogpost.

The entire service, which includes more than 3,000 studio-style exercises and meditations guided by a diverse and inclusive staff of trainers, will be available to iPhone users.

Additionally, users will see trainer instructions and interval timing on-screen, and progress on their Move ring will be tracked using estimated calories burn.

After signing up, users can access Fitness+ on their iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Subscribers to Fitness+ without an Apple TV can stream exercises or meditations on supported third-party devices using AirPlay, the company said.

Recently, the tech giant had announced to roll out iOS 16.1 update with new features, including 'Live Activities', 'Clean Energy Charging' and more.

iOS 16.1 allow users to delete the Wallet app for the first time. But deleting the Wallet app means many features will not be available, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and Apple Card.

The new update also supports 'Matter', a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 13:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU