All iPhone 17 series models could look different from each other: Report

Apple may narrow the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro Max and replace the Plus model with a sleeker "Slim" or "Air" model, according to a report

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max (Image: Apple)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Apple’s next generation iPhone 17 series is expected to introduce significant design changes, enhanced performance, and clear differentiation across all four models. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Apple analyst Jeff Pu, the lineup could include a new “Slim” or “Air” model, a redesigned Dynamic Island on the Pro Max, and more. Here are the details:
 
iPhone 17 series: What to expect
 
According to the analyst cited by 9To5Mac in its report, the iPhone 17 series will include a standard iPhone model, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new sleek iPhone 17 “Slim” or “Air” model that will replace the existing “Plus” model in the lineup. He also noted that all four models will feature an aluminium chassis with a design that is “more complex” than the iPhone 16 models.
 
There will likely be clear distinctions between the models. While the new fourth iPhone 17 model would feature a sleeker form factor, the Pro Max is expected to come with a “much narrowed Dynamic Island.” Apple is said to be using metalens technology to reduce the size of the proximity sensor, thereby narrowing the overall size of the Dynamic Island. However, this design change will likely be exclusive to the Pro Max, with other models retaining the current design.

On the performance front, Apple is expected to equip the iPhone 17 series with A19 and A19 Pro chips, both based on TSMC’s (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) N3P fabrication process. While the chips will use the same 3nm architecture as the A18 series, the new process is expected to improve performance and power efficiency by increasing transistor density.
 
iPhone 17 Slim: What to expect
 
Pu said that Apple has faced setbacks in its plans to use slimmer batteries for the anticipated Slim iPhone 17 model. However, he expects Apple will manage to reduce the overall thickness of the smartphone to 6mm. For comparison, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus measure 7.80mm, while the Pro models measure 8.25mm.
The analyst also noted that Apple does not expect the new model to be a “high-volume” product due to the technical compromises made to achieve the slim form factor.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

