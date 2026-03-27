With iOS 27, Apple may open Siri to Gemini, Claude, more: How will it work

Apple’s iOS 27 update is expected to introduce a more flexible approach to AI within Siri, allowing users to choose which chatbot they want the assistant to work with. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, third-party AI apps downloaded from the App Store, such as Google’s Gemini or Anthropic’s Claude, could be used to generate responses through Siri, similar to the existing ChatGPT integration. At the same time, Siri’s core intelligence is still likely to be powered by Gemini models as part of Apple’s broader AI strategy.

A more open Siri with AI integrations: How will it work

Apple first introduced third-party AI support with ChatGPT under Apple Intelligence in 2024, where users could optionally route certain queries to OpenAI’s chatbot. Building on this, the company is now reportedly developing an “Extensions” system that would allow multiple AI services to plug into Siri. These integrations would be managed through a dedicated settings menu across iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27, giving users control over which services are enabled.

This shift could eliminate the need for one-off partnerships like the ChatGPT deal, making it easier for Apple to support multiple AI providers at once. It would also allow chatbot apps to integrate more directly with Siri and potentially a future standalone Siri app, expanding how users interact with AI across Apple devices.

Separate from Apple’s Gemini-powered Siri plans

The Extensions system is distinct from Apple’s ongoing work to upgrade Siri using Google’s Gemini models. While Extensions would let users choose external services for specific queries, Gemini is expected to play a deeper role in powering Siri’s underlying capabilities.

Recent reports suggest Apple has asked Google to explore setting up dedicated servers for a Gemini-powered Siri, indicating that some AI processing could rely on Google Cloud. This comes even as Apple continues to emphasise on-device processing and its Private Cloud Compute system, with any cloud usage expected to meet Apple’s privacy standards.

What the next-generation Siri could offer

Apple first previewed its revamped Siri in 2024, focusing on making it more context-aware and personalised. The assistant is expected to draw on user data such as emails, messages, calendars, photos and files to deliver more relevant responses. It may also gain the ability to understand on-screen content, allowing users to interact with what they are viewing without switching apps.

In addition, Siri is expected to support more complex, multi-step actions within apps, such as editing photos, organising files or managing reminders. Apple is also working towards making interactions more conversational, bringing Siri closer to chatbot-style assistants. If supported by Gemini running on cloud infrastructure, more advanced AI tasks could be handled off-device, while Apple maintains its focus on privacy and user control.