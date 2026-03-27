Apple plans to open up Siri to rival AI assistants in iOS 27 update

By Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. plans to open Siri to outside artificial intelligence assistants, a major move aimed at bolstering the iPhone as an AI platform.

The company is preparing to make the change as part of a Siri overhaul in its upcoming iOS 27 operating system update, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The assistant can already tap into ChatGPT through a partnership with OpenAI, but Apple will now allow competing services to do the same.

The changes are part of an attempt to turn around Apple’s fortunes in artificial intelligence, where it has lagged behind Silicon Valley peers. Revamping Siri, first launched nearly 15 years ago, is central to the comeback plan. An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

The company is developing new tools to allow AI chatbot apps installed via the App Store to integrate with the Siri assistant, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans haven’t been announced. The chatbots will also work with an upcoming Siri app and other features in the Apple Intelligence platform.

That means, for instance, if users have Alphabet Inc.’s Google Gemini or Anthropic PBC’s Claude installed, they’d be able to send queries to those services from within the Siri voice assistant, just like they have been able to with ChatGPT since Apple Intelligence launched in 2024.

The approach also should allow Apple to generate more money from third-party AI subscriptions through the App Store.

The change is separate from Apple’s work with Google to rebuild Siri using Gemini models. That arrangement is related to the underlying Apple technology for Siri. The new so-called Extensions system, meanwhile, would allow users to process requests via the actual Gemini service — assuming Google enables its app to do so.

Still, the news initially weighed on shares of Google, sending them to a session low on Thursday. The stock closed at $280.92, down 3.4%, while Apple was little changed at $252.89.

The Cupertino, California-based company is planning to announce its latest software on June 8 at its Worldwide Developers Conference, and the features could still change before then or get delayed. On its website, the iPhone maker is promising details on “AI advancements” at the event.

The Extensions system in testing will let users enable or disable which services they want to work inside Siri via a menu in the iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 settings panel for Apple Intelligence and Siri.

“Extensions allow agents from installed apps to work with Siri, the Siri app and other features on your devices,” according to a message inside test versions of the upcoming operating systems. Users will be directed to a new App Store section from this menu to add additional AI services.

The move would jettison the exclusive role of ChatGPT within Apple software. From the outset, there was internal debate over whether OpenAI was the right partner, with former Apple AI chief John Giannandrea questioning the startup’s staying power and favoring a Google deal.

Before picking ChatGPT as its Apple Intelligence launch partner, Apple held a bake-off internally with AI chatbots. After a negotiation period, it ultimately went with the OpenAI product, calling it the best available option at the time.

The new strategy would eliminate the need for one-off integration deals like the ChatGPT one. That means the company can add multiple external AI services more quickly and potentially expand the use of AI across its operating systems without entering business discussions.

Today, users can route Siri queries to ChatGPT by explicitly requesting the OpenAI service. Under the new system, people would instead specify which AI service to use for each query.

Other major AI platforms are available as apps on Apple’s platforms, including Perplexity, Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa, Meta Platforms Inc.’s Meta AI, xAI’s Grok and Microsoft Corp.’s Copilot. It’s unclear if Apple will allow any AI app to be added to Siri or if there will be a specific approval process.

During the development of Apple Intelligence, the company envisioned Siri connecting to multiple AI services and gave an example of having specialized chatbots, such as one for doctors. Apple said in 2024 that it was working on Gemini integration, but that effort never materialized.

Under the new approach, Apple could expand its services revenue by taking a slice of paid subscriptions from the competing AI services it will be touting on its devices. Apple makes money from the current ChatGPT service by offering up its payment system when customers are signing up for higher-end tiers.

Opening up Siri is one of several AI initiatives in the works. Apple is preparing a Siri app and a new interface, Bloomberg News reported this week. The company is also unifying Siri with its Spotlight search feature and adding new entry points like “Ask Siri” and “Write with Siri” toggles.