Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple to invest in OpenAI as ChatGPT integrates into iOS, Nvidia to join

Apple to invest in OpenAI as ChatGPT integrates into iOS, Nvidia to join

OpenAI has become increasingly important to Apple's artificial intelligence strategy, with the iPhone maker bringing the AI firm's chatbot, ChatGPT, to Apple devices as part of "Apple Intelligence"

apple, apple logo

Apple (Image: Shutterstock)

Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple and chip giant Nvidia are reportedly in talks to invest in OpenAI as part of a new fundraising round that could value the ChatGPT maker above $100 billion, according to media reports on Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on Apple's interest, citing sources, while Bloomberg News reported on Nvidia's potential involvement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The news comes a day after the Journal reported that venture capital firm Thrive Capital would invest around $1 billion in OpenAI, leading the funding round.
Apple and OpenAI not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while Thrive Capital, Nvidia and Microsoft declined comment.
OpenAI has become increasingly important to Apple's artificial intelligence strategy, with the iPhone maker bringing the AI firm's chatbot, ChatGPT, to Apple devices in June as part of "Apple Intelligence."
Apple was also reported to gain an observer role on OpenAI's board.

More From This Section

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk, Tesla beat suit over promoting Dogecoin 'pyramid scheme'

NASA, Starliner, SpaceX, rocket

Boeing's uncrewed Starliner capsule could return by late next week: Nasa

AI, Artificial Intelligence

India among critical tech leaders, behind only US and China in AI

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

Cybersecurity issues biggest concern for MFs: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath

Tech wrap Aug 29

Tech wrap Aug 29: iOS 18.1 dev beta, Gemini AI, Realme 13 5G series, more

Microsoft, OpenAI's largest strategic investor with over $10 billion invested, is also expected to participate in the funding round, according to the WSJ report.
The exact investment amounts from Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia remain undisclosed.
OpenAI's high valuation is a result of the AI arms race it sparked with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, prompting companies across industries to invest billions in the technology to stay ahead of the competition and capture market share.
The Sam Altman-led firm was reportedly valued at $80 billion in February after completing a deal where the company would sell existing shares in a so-called tender offer led by Thrive Capital.

Also Read

Apple Music and YouTube Music

Apple permits playlists transfer to YouTube Music from Apple Music: How-to

macOS Sequoia

Mac out of storage? Apple now lets you install apps on external drives

Apple rolls out iOS 18 developer beta 2

Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 developer beta 3 with more intelligence features

Beats Solo Buds, Solo 4 and Pill

Apple-owned Beats enters India with Solo Buds, Solo 4, and Pill launch

Apple and Airtel

Apple eyes bigger slice of India's streaming, music market with Airtel deal

Topics : Apple OpenAI Nvidia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon