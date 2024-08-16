Apple marches ahead on plans to launch AI table-top robot by 2027: Report

Apple is reportedly accelerating the development of a table-top robotic device. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is working on a home device featuring an iPad-like screen connected to a robotic limb that can move and reposition the display. The device is expected to serve as a smart home command centre and could also function as a video conferencing tool.

The Bloomberg report indicates that the project, internally codenamed J595, was approved by Apple in 2022. The company is now intensifying development, aiming for a launch in 2026 or 2027. The project is reportedly led by Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice-president of technology, who previously oversaw the self-driving car initiative. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The anticipated device will likely use actuators to tilt the display and enable it to spin 360 degrees. Currently in the early stages of development, the device is expected to run on a customised version of iPadOS. The final version is anticipated to be controlled by an updated version of Siri and incorporate Apple Intelligence features. According to the report, the device will respond to voice commands such as “Look at Me” to turn the display towards the speaker.

Apple is also working on additional smart home products. The report mentions that the company is developing robotic devices capable of moving around the user’s house. Additionally, a humanoid version of the smart robot has been discussed within the company. These projects are in the exploratory phase and are led by Hanns Wolfram Tappeiner, a robotics expert, with support from a team of over 100 engineers previously involved in the Apple Car project.

Beyond smart home devices, Apple is reportedly exploring ideas such as Augmented Reality (AR) glasses and a version of AirPods with built-in cameras and AI to assist users based on their surroundings.