Home / Technology / Tech News / Google releases text-to-image AI generator tool 'Imagen 3' in US: Report

Google releases text-to-image AI generator tool 'Imagen 3' in US: Report

Google introduces Imagen 3, its most advanced AI text-to-image model, on the ImageFX platform and AI Test Kitchen, enhancing detail and realism while imposing stricter content restrictions

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Google has launched the latest version of its AI text-to-image generator, Imagen 3, to users in the US, according to technology website VentureBeat. The image generator tool is available through Google’s ImageFX platform and can be accessed on Google’s AI Test Kitchen. Imagen 3 was first announced during Google I/O in May and was previously available to select Vertex AI users only.

“Imagen 3 is our highest quality text-to-image model. It generates an incredible level of detail, producing photorealistic, lifelike images with far fewer distracting visual artifacts than our prior models,” said Google.
The upgraded AI image generator can create images based on user prompts. Users can also edit the image by highlighting an area and instructing the AI to make the desired changes. The tool has some restrictions, such as not generating images of public figures or weapons. Additionally, while it does not create images of named copyrighted characters, users may still work around this limitation by providing a description of the character they wish to create.

Google has also published a research paper explaining the technology. According to technology news website The Verge, some Reddit users were able to access Imagen 3 last week.

The launch of Google’s AI image generator coincides with the release of xAI’s competing AI system, Grok-2, in the same week. Previously, after users discovered that Google's Gemini AI chatbot was producing historically incorrect images, Google paused Gemini’s image generation capabilities.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

