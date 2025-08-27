Spotify rolls out Messages to let users share music, podcasts, more via DMs

Spotify has introduced Messages, giving users a dedicated in-app space to share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks with friends and family. The company said the feature is designed to make recommendations easier, strengthen listener connections, and help creators reach wider audiences through word-of-mouth. Beginning this week, Messages will roll out to free and paid users aged 16 and above in select markets on mobile devices.
How Messages work
Spotify said that Messages allow one-on-one conversations where users can share Spotify content and respond with text or emojis. To send a message, users can tap the share icon from the Now Playing View, select a friend, and send. Once a message request is accepted, the conversation can continue with reactions, replies, and more shared content.
Spotify said that it will also suggest people to message based on existing interactions, such as sharing songs earlier, joining collaborative playlists, or being part of a Family or Duo plan. Conversations can be accessed from the user’s profile photo in the top left corner of the app.
Social media sharing
The company clarified that Messages are designed to complement existing integrations with platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and TikTok, and not replace them. Users can still share their favourite tracks externally while enjoying the added benefit of in-app conversations.
Privacy and safety features
Spotify emphasised that users remain in control. Message requests can be accepted or declined, and options to block accounts or disable Messages entirely are available in settings. Conversations are protected with industry-standard encryption in transit and at rest.
Additionally, Spotify said it will employ proactive detection tools to scan for unlawful or harmful content, with moderators reviewing flagged material. Users can also report problematic messages directly.
Upcoming
Spotify views Messages as just the beginning of creating richer social interactions on its platform. The company confirmed that it will continue to refine and expand the feature to more users worldwide in the coming months.