close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Apple may introduce 'capture button' with iPhone 16 series: Details here

The capture button would be available across iPhone 16 models, which are likely to also get the Action button that is currently limited to only the Pro models in the iPhone 15 series

Apple, Apple iPhone 15, Apple launch event, Apple Wonderlust event, iPhone 15, iPhone, New iPhone

This additional button would be available on all iPhone 16 series models, including the base line iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The iPhone 16 would reportedly feature an additional button, which is said to be solid-state backed by its haptic engine. According to a report on MacRumors, Apple has named it “Capture Button” internally. Its functionality remains unclear at the moment, but the button is expected to be located below the power button and will likely be a capacitive button rather than mechanical.

According to the report, Apple would move the mmWave antenna responsible for operating 5G frequency waves at short distances to the left side of the smartphone freeing up space for an additional button on the right side. This additional button would be available on all iPhone 16 series models, including the base line iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

Previously, there have been reports in the news stating that the American tech giant is planning to transition the action button to a solid-state button. For the uninitiated, solid-state buttons are capacitive buttons backed by haptic feedback for mechanical button-like clicking experience. Apple would use solid-state for the Action button and Capture button. The volume keys and power button are reported to continue with mechanical.

The Action button debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro models, replacing the single-function mute switch that only allowed toggling between ring and silent modes. The Action button offers more customisation options and comes with preset functions, including silent mode, focus mode, camera with support for various modes, torch, voice memo, magnifier and accessibility features. Additionally, the Action button can be configured alongside Apple Shortcuts, to offer more personalisation options to the user. In its current state, the action button employs a press-and-hold gesture, accompanied by haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island to confirm actions.

Also Read

Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

Apple 'Scary Fast' event on October 30: Where to watch and what to expect

Apple AirPods may soon come with health tracking, body temperature features

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

'Affirmative action' ends: US SC bans use of race in university admissions

iQOO 12 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 set to launch in India on Dec 12

Will manufacture chips in India once it builds fabs, OSAT plants: Qualcomm

Google Chrome for iOS: How-to move address bar to the bottom side of screen

Auto Blocker: Everything about Samsung security tool for Galaxy smartphones

Nokia sues Amazon from US to India over 'unauthorised' streaming patents

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : iPhone Apple Apple iPhones

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon