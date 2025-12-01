Monday, December 01, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple may tap Intel to build M-series chips for MacBooks, iPads: Details

Apple may tap Intel to build M-series chips for MacBooks, iPads: Details

Apple is preparing to shift production of its entry-level M-series processor - the chip used in the MacBook Air and iPad Pro - to Intel, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple M5 chip

Representative image: Apple M5 chip (source: Apple Newsroom)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Apple is reportedly exploring a partnership with Intel to manufacture future M-series chips for Macs and iPads. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Intel could become one of Apple’s advanced-node foundry suppliers, with the initial plan focused on producing Apple’s lowest-end M-series processor.
 
In his post, Kuo said, “Apple previously signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with Intel and obtained the advanced-node 18AP PDK 0.9.1GA.” Intel’s 18A-P is an enhanced version of its next-generation 2nm-class process. First announced at Intel’s Direct Connect 2025 event, the technology supports Foveros Direct — Intel’s new 3D stacking method that enables vertically bonded chip components for improved performance and better power efficiency.
 
 
Apple currently relies on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for producing both its M-series and A-series chips. However, a potential partnership with Intel suggests Apple is looking to diversify its manufacturing pipeline.

Kuo added that Apple’s immediate plan is for Intel to handle only the base M-series processor — used in products such as the MacBook Air and iPad Pro — while TSMC would continue to manufacture the higher-end Pro, Max, and Ultra variants for devices like the MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. The first Intel-made M-series chip is expected to appear in an Apple device in 2027.
 
According to Kuo, models powered by the standard M-series chip accounted for around 20 million units shipped in 2025. However, with Apple reportedly preparing an entry-level MacBook running on an A-series processor, demand for the base M-series chip may decline.
 
Last month, Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning to launch a new entry-level MacBook model expected to run on an A-series Apple Silicon processor — the same chip family that powers iPhones. Internally referred to as J700, the device is said to be undergoing active testing, with early production underway with supply partners. Alongside the switch to an A-series processor, the entry-level MacBook will reportedly feature a more basic LCD panel compared to the displays found on MacBook Air models.

Topics : Apple Intel Apple MacBook Air Technology

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

