Apple releases iOS 18 developer beta 5: What's new, eligible iPhones, more

Apple has released iOS 18 developer beta 5 for eligible iPhone models. The new update brings improvements across the board and packs new features, too, including a "Distraction Control" in Safari browser. The iOS 18 developer beta 5 also brings redesigned app icons and refinements. Here is all you need to know about Apple's iOS 18 developer beta 5: iOS 18 developer beta 5: What is new Distraction Control in Safari

With iOS 18 developer beta 5, Apple has rolled out a new feature for its native web browser Safari that lets users remove certain elements from a webpage that the user might find distracting. Called “Distraction Control”, the new feature allows users to selectively block content on webpages such as sign-in pop ups and overlays.

Under the page menu interface on Safari, there is a now new “Hide Distracting Items” option available. Selecting the option will prompt the user to select elements from the webpage that they wish to remove.

Changes to Photos app

Apple has reportedly made several tweaks to the redesigned Photos app based on user feedback. With iOS developer’s beta 5, Apple has removed the carousel view that it introduced with the new operating system. Carousel view allowed users to swipe and view picture highlights that were updated every day.

Additionally, in the new version, Apple has also improved the “All Photos” section which now displays more photos on the display at once. The new version also makes it easier to access photo albums.

Redesigned icons

In iOS 18 developer beta 5, Apple has introduced new dark mode icons for Maps and Find My apps. Additionally, the company has also tweaked multiple Control Center icons including those for cellular data, screen mirroring, and more.

Stolen Device Protection in Settings

With the new version, Stolen Device Protection is now accessible from both “Privacy and Security” and “FaceID and Passcode” menus in the Settings app.

iOS 18 developer beta 5: How to download and install

Sign up for the developer beta on Apple’s website (https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/)

On iPhone, go to Settings-General-Software Update

Tap on the Beta Updates option and select iOS 18 Developer Beta

Move back to Software Update page and wait for the download to appear

Agree to Apple terms and initiate download process

Installation will begin after download process

Note: Backup iPhone before installing the beta

iOS 18 developer beta: Eligible iPhone models

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Note: Not all features are available on all iPhones. Features related to Apple Intelligence are exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Likewise, there are other features that are available only on select iPhone models. The iOS 18 developer beta 5, however, is generally available for testing on all above listed models.