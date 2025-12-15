Monday, December 15, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google Pixel Watch 4 gets new gesture controls, AI-enhanced smart replies

Google Pixel Watch 4 gets new gesture controls, AI-enhanced smart replies

The latest Wear OS 6.1 update brings double-pinch and wrist-turn gestures to Pixel Watch 4, while a new Gemma-based AI model improves Smart Replies and expands them to Pixel Watch 3

New gesture controls on Pixel Watch 4

New gesture controls on Pixel Watch 4

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Google is rolling out a new software update for Pixel Watch models, bringing new one-handed gestures for scrolling through notifications, sending replies, controlling music playback, call handling and more on the Pixel Watch 4. Alongside the gesture improvements, Google is also introducing a more capable on-device, Gemma-based AI model to power Smart Replies on the Watch 4, while expanding the feature to the Pixel Watch 3 as well.
 
The update, based on Wear OS 6.1, is arriving as part of the December 2025 rollout and will be available in phases depending on the device and region.

Google Pixel Watch 4 gestures: What’s new

Google is expanding its gesture-based controls on the Pixel Watch 4 with two new one-handed gestures: Double pinch and Wrist turn. These gestures are designed to let users interact with the watch without touching the display.
 

With Double pinch — tapping the index finger and thumb together twice — users can scroll through notifications, dismiss alerts, snooze alarms, manage timers and stopwatches, pause or resume music, send the first suggested Smart Reply, and trigger actions such as taking a photo. Google has also confirmed that support for answering and ending phone calls using the same gesture is coming soon. The company added that on-screen hints will appear when Double pinch is available, making it easier for users to learn when and where the gesture can be used.
 
The Wrist turn gesture allows users to quickly silence an incoming call or dismiss a notification by turning the wrist away and back. Both gestures are enabled by default once the update is installed.
Google is also adding an on-watch Raise to Talk tutorial on the Pixel Watch 4, offering guided instructions to help users learn and get comfortable with gesture-based interactions.

Google Pixel Watch Smart Replies: What’s new

Google said it is updating the Pixel Watch’s Smart Replies feature — which automatically suggests contextual responses in Google Messages — with a new Gemma-based AI model. According to the company, this new model is around twice as fast as the previous generation and nearly three times more memory-efficient. Smart Replies are also being expanded to Pixel Watch 3 models.

Topics : Google Google Pixel smartwatches artifical intelligence

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

