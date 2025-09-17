Still on iOS 18? Take note of these before you update your iPhone to iOS 26

Apple has begun rolling out iOS 26 to eligible iPhones, introducing Liquid Glass design language. This update transforms the look of iOS with translucent, glass-like effects applied to app icons, menus, and system elements across the interface. Since the redesign represents a significant visual departure from the existing style, Apple is also offering an alternative update – iOS 18.7 – for those who prefer to stay with the familiar layout.
The iOS 18.7 update skips the design overhaul and instead focuses on stability, bug fixes, and the latest security patches, making it a safe option for users who are not ready for the new aesthetic changes.
Apple has also noted that major system updates such as iOS 26 can temporarily impact performance. During the first few days after installation, background processes like reindexing can cause devices to run warmer and drain the battery faster. While these effects are temporary, they may discourage some users from adopting the update immediately.
In this context, iOS 18.7 serves as a more viable option, providing necessary protection against security vulnerabilities without the drastic interface changes.
Over time, Apple is expected to refine the Liquid Glass interface through updates to iOS 26, smoothing out issues and helping users transition more easily from the older design.
How to update to iOS 18.7 instead of iOS 26
- Go to Settings.
- Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
- Here you will see the option to install either iOS 26 or iOS 18.7
- Tap on ‘Download and Install’ under the iOS 18.7 banner to begin the process.
- After the download, choose to install immediately, schedule it for later, or select Remind Me Later.
- Tap on ‘Install Now’ to update immediately or choose other options according to your convenience.
Already updated to iOS 26? Here’s how to tone down the Liquid Glass design
If you have already updated to iOS 26, or are planning to update to get the new features but prefer a more familiar look, you can take a couple of steps to reduce the Liquid Glass appearance on your iPhone.
Reduce Transparency
- Go to Settings > Accessibility > Display and Text Size.
- Enable the Reduce Transparency toggle.
This darkens menus and text backgrounds, making content easier to read while dialing back the transparency-heavy effects.
Increase Contrast
- In the same Display and Text Size menu, enable Increase Contrast.
- This helps separate text and UI elements more clearly from the background.
While these options significantly reduce the intensity of the Liquid Glass visuals, note that ripple animations and certain transparency elements will remain part of the interface.
Adjusting app icons
The update also introduces an optional clear-style app icon for the home screen. If you would like to try this while keeping reduced transparency, you can adjust the icons directly:
- Long-press on your iPhone’s home screen.
- Tap Edit at the top left.
- Choose the Tinted option.
- Enable Increase Contrast to further minimize the see-through effect.
This allows you to keep the new design language while making app icons more distinct and less translucent.