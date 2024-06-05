Apple's foldable iPhone delayed further to 2027 due to display crease issue

Apple has pushed its foldable iPhone launch to 2027 over display crease issues, which is common across current generation foldable devices. According to a report by MacRumors, citing South Korea’s TrendForce, Apple is "still evaluating component specifications” as it plans to stick with “strict requirements for crease and reliability." Apple is reportedly concerned about the screen creasing issue that might hamper the long-term durability of the flexible display in foldable.

The report also stated that the Cupertino-based technology giant is in no hurry to launch a foldable iPhone model despite competitors like Samsung gaining popularity in the segment. Reportedly, Apple’s market influence and an established customer base would give it an advantage upon the launch of a foldable product. Additionally, TrendForce report stated that Apple’s entry into the foldable segment could “significantly shift market dynamics.”

Earlier this year, 9To5Mac reported that Apple has moved some of the engineers, who were previously working on the Vision Pro headset, to develop foldable iPhone or iPads. It also stated that Apple’s South Korean display suppliers Samsung and LG have been sending screen samples for a possible foldable iPhone prototype model. The size of the display samples were said to be in the 7-inch to 8-inch range, suggesting that Apple might be planning on a book-style foldable smartphone that has a display size like an iPad mini, when opened.

The new MacRumor report stated that Apple would release a large screen foldable iPad or MacBook to make an entry into the foldable category before bringing in a foldable iPhone. This is further supported by Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, who in March said that Apple’s only foldable product with a proper development plan is its foldable MacBook with a bigger screen. Kuo in his post on X (formerly Twitter) stated that Apple has a “Clear development schedule” for a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, which is likely to enter mass production by 2027.