Friday, June 20, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's first foldable iPhone may arrive in 2026, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's first foldable iPhone may arrive in 2026, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's first foldable iPhone could feature a 7.8-inch inner display, ultra-thin design, and dual cameras, with mass production expected in 2026

apple, apple logo

Apple (Photo: Reuters)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its first foldable iPhone, with mass production expected to begin in the second half of 2026. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has begun finalising key specifications of the device, including its display, while other components such as the hinge remain undecided.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo noted that the foldable display is among the few components with confirmed specifications and will be supplied by Samsung Display. Samsung is said to be preparing annual production capacity for seven to eight million foldable panels dedicated to Apple’s 2026 launch, though actual manufacturing may only span a few months that year.
 
  Foxconn, Apple’s long-time manufacturing partner, is expected to kick off the foldable iPhone project in late 2025, with full-scale production beginning in the second half of 2026. Kuo stated that Apple has placed an order for 15 to 20 million foldable iPhones. However, this figure reflects cumulative demand across a two to three year lifecycle rather than shipments in 2026 alone—indicating Apple anticipates steady annual demand through 2027 and 2028.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone could include foldable and all-glass models

apple, apple logo

Apple's foldable iPhone set to launch in 2026 together with Air, Pro models

apple, apple logo

Apple's foldable iPhone may feature invisible Face ID camera system: Report

Apple

Apple may have plans to launch two foldable devices in 2026: What to expect

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro

Apple to push major design change until iPhone 19 series in 2027: Report

Foldable iPhone: What to expect

Kuo previously reported that Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to adopt a book-style form factor with a notably thin profile. The device could measure between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded, and just 4.5mm to 4.8mm when unfolded.
  The device is likely to feature a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch main screen with minimal visible crease. These estimates were echoed by analyst Jeff Pu, who added that the outer screen could offer a resolution of 2,088 x 1,422 pixels, while the internal display might feature 2,713 x 1,920 pixels.
 
Kuo also said the device could use a hinge made of stainless steel and titanium alloy, with a titanium frame for the casing—similar to the material used on Apple’s current iPhone Pro models. The foldable iPhone is expected to house a dual rear camera system, along with separate front-facing cameras on both the cover and main displays.
 

More From This Section

krutrim

Krutrim acquires BharatSah'AI'yak to expand AI footprint in public sector

Adobe Project Indigo app on iPhone

Adobe brings computational photography to Apple iPhones with Project Indigo

OPPO Reno 14 series

OPPO Reno14 series with AI features to launch in India soon: What to expect

Spotify Lossless feature (Image: X/@spicetifyapp)

Spotify prepares for Hi-Fi launch as 'Lossless' appears in app: Report

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G to be launched in India on June 27: What to expect

Topics : Foldable iphone Apple Foldable devices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon