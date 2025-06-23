Monday, June 23, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Perplexity adds video generation feature to its AI chatbot on X: How to use

Perplexity adds video generation feature to its AI chatbot on X: How to use

Perplexity's AI chatbot on X now can create an eight second videos with sound from simple prompts. Here is how it works

Perplexity AI (Image: AI Magazine)

Perplexity AI (Image: AI Magazine)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Perplexity has introduced a new feature to its chatbot on X (formerly Twitter), which allows users to create short, AI-generated videos with sound. The feature works by simply tagging @AskPerplexity in a post and adding a short prompt. Users receive an eight-second video clip that includes creative visuals, background music and dialogue. The new feature has led to more user activity, with people trying out how creative the AI can be. 
As the feature gained attention, the demands have increased also, which is leading to delays in video generation. The @AskPerplexity account has acknowledged the backlog and posted saying, “I've read through your video request DMs. Some of y'all need help. Not AI therapist help. Real help.” Users have been generating anything like animated samosa parties, sketches of world leaders, Pikachu and Goku animations and more. 
 

How the new AI-video feature works

  • Each video is approximately eight seconds long and it includes synchronised audio, dynamic visuals, and even dialogue.
  • To use the feature, users need to tag @AskPerplexity in a post and include a brief prompt describing what they would like the video to show. 
  • Once submitted, the bot processes the request and replies with a unique AI-created video based on the input. 
ALSO READ: Nothing confirms Headphone 1, Phone 3 India launch on Jul 1: What to expect 

Perplexity and Grok AI 

On the platform, Perplexity and Grok are frequently tagged and widely used for question-answer interactions. Grok currently lacks video-generation capabilities. 

Perplexity live on WhatsApp

In related news, Perplexity has also made its chatbot more accessible by launching it on WhatsApp. From April this year, users have been able to access Perplexity AI directly from the messaging platform, which eliminates the need for a separate app or registration process. To access Perplexity AI, save +1 (833) 436-3285 to your contact list and start asking questions or queries. 

More From This Section

Nothing Headphone 1, and Phone 3

Nothing confirms Headphone 1, Phone 3 India launch on Jul 1: What to expect

Microsoft

Facing troubles with Google Chrome on Windows? Check reason and workaround

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 23 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

PremiumAI in textile industry, Tiruppur textile AI adoption, Industry 4.0 in India, MSMEs digital transformation, AI sewing machines India, AI-powered textile manufacturing, CAD CAM in textiles, smart textile factories India, sustainable textile supply chai

Textile industry knits business with AI as companies adopt technology

Premiumdigital transformation report, CIO CMO collaboration, digital transformation success, ROI digital transformation, agility in business, customer experience improvement, CIO and CMO alignment, Bounteous Accolite report, digital transformation consultan

Algo Rhythm: Partnerships that companies need for digital transformation

Topics : Video AI Models artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon