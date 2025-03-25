Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Realme Narzo 80 Pro launch in April, reveals Amazon listing: What to expect

As per the Amazon microsite, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G will debut the MediaTek Dimensity 7400, making it the first smartphone powered by the said processor in the country

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is reportedly gearing up to launch the Narzo 80 Pro 5G smartphone in India soon, according to the phone’s listing on Amazon India microsite, which also details key specifications. The listing has not disclosed the release date, but it has given away that the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G would be the first phone in the segment to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.
 
The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is expected to be launched by next month. However, an official announcement in this regard has not been made as of now. Here is what consumers can expect from the upcoming smartphone.
 
 
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G: What to expect
  
According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Narzo 80 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs 20,000, as per the claim of being the first smartphone in the segment to feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.

The report also stated that a new Realme smartphone, suspected to be the Narzo 80 Pro, had recently been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, signaling an imminent launch in India. The device carries the model number RMX5033, which is also linked to another rumoured variant, the Realme Narzo 80 Ultra.
The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is expected to be available in three configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The device is also likely to be offered in three colour options—Speed Silver, Racing Green, and Nitro Orange.
 
Besides the Realme Narzo 80 Pro, the Narzo 80 lineup may also include the Realme Narzo 80x and Narzo 80 Ultra, reported 91Mobiles.

Topics : Realme Realme India Chinese smartphones

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

