Apple tests China's CXMT chips for iPhones, MacBooks amid supply crunch

​Apple has been testing memory chips from China's CXMT across product lines including iPhones and MacBooks, to mitigate a component ‌shortage fueled by the ​AI boom, the ​Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Apple ​held early talks with CXMT, which is China's largest chipmaker by market value, about supplying components with ​the goal of using them in ‌some devices sold in China, ​the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the ‌report. Apple ​and CXMT did not ‌respond to Reuters' requests for ‌comment.

Reuters had earlier exclusively reported that ​CXMT was considering building a second memory-chip plant in Beijing ​to boost production.

Laptop makers HP and Acer have started using CXMT ‌memory chips in devices sold outside ‌the US to ease supply shortages, the newspaper said.