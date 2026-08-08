OpenAI pauses work on new Astra model to boost safeguards over cyber risks

By Seth Fiegerman

OpenAI is pausing some internal work around one of its upcoming artificial intelligence models to implement stricter safeguards after the system was found to be significantly more adept at cybersecurity tasks.

The ChatGPT maker said on Friday it “cannot rule out” that the unreleased Astra model would reach OpenAI’s “critical cybersecurity threshold,” meaning it’s capable of identifying and developing zero-day exploits without human intervention.

OpenAI said it’s now taking steps to improve security controls for developing and testing newer models and “pausing internal activities involving Astra that do not yet meet these strengthened security control requirements.”

In its blog post, OpenAI said it will work with government agencies and AI safety organizations to test Astra’s capabilities. The company also plans to provide recommendations to third-party testing partners for ways to safely evaluate its more advanced models.