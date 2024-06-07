Apple to launch Passwords app in challenge to 1Password, LastPass

By Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. will introduce a new homegrown app next week called Passwords, aiming to make it easier for customers to log in to websites and software, according to people with knowledge of the matter.



The company is planning the new app as part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS 15, the next major versions of its iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the initiative hasn’t been announced. The software, which can generate passwords and keep track of them, will be unveiled June 10 at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

The new app is powered by the iCloud Keychain, a long-existing Apple service that can sync passwords and account information between different devices. This capability was previously hidden inside the company’s settings app or presented when a user logs in to a website.

By turning the feature into a dedicated app, Apple is trying to get more people to use secure passwords and bolster the privacy of its devices. But the move also ramps up competition with third-party software. The new app will take on password managers like 1Password and LastPass, and Apple will allow users to import passwords from rival services.

A representative for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

The app features a list of user logins and splits details into different categories, such as accounts, Wi-Fi networks and Passkeys, an Apple-promoted password replacement that relies on Face ID and Touch ID. Like most password managers, the data can be auto-filled into websites and apps when a user goes to log in.

The software will also work on the Vision Pro headset and Windows computers. And it can support verification codes and serve as an authentication app similar to Google Authenticator.

The Passwords push is just one component of the WWDC event. The main focus will be Apple’s artificial intelligence initiative, which will add features like notification summaries, instant photo editing, AI-created emoji and a more powerful version of the Siri digital assistant. Apple will also announce a partnership with OpenAI to use the ChatGPT chatbot.