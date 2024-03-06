iOS 17.4: Apple iPhones get feature-packed update with new emojis and more

Apple has rolled out iOS 17.4 operating updates to eligible iPhones, starting March 5. This update introduces new emoji, transcripts on Apple Podcasts, additional battery information, and more. Additionally, the system update fixes bugs and brings security improvements to iPhones. Here are all the new features the iPhones get with iOS 17.4 update:

Apple Podcasts

The iPhone's Podcasts app has received a major update with iOS 17.4. Users can follow an episode of a podcast using transcripts in real time. Text in the transcript will be highlighted to be in sync with the audio. Additionally, users can read the transcript of an episode in full, search for a specific word or phrase within the podcast and tap on it to play from that specific point.

Transcripts for Apple Podcasts are available in English, French and German languages. The provided transcript is also compatible with iPhone’s accessibility features such as changes to text size, contrast, and more.

Apple Music

With the iOS 17.4 update, users will be able to add songs and audio tracks to their playlists and library directly from the Music recognition. This feature works with the Apple Music Classical version as well.

Battery Health

Battery Health section in Settings on the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models now shows battery cycle count, battery manufacture date, and its first use on the device.

New Emojis and features

Apple has added new emojis, including mushroom, phoenix, lime, and broken chain to its emoji keyboard. Additionally, users can make 18 people and body emojis to face in their direction.

Siri voice assistant

With the new update, Apple’s voice assistant for iPhones gets the ability to announce the messages received on the smartphone in any language that the assistant supports.

Other

Other notable changes coming to iPhones with iOS 17.4 update includes increased security options in stolen device protection. With the update, users can opt for increased security in all locations. Earlier, the feature only worked in unfamiliar locations.

With the new update, the call identification feature on the iPhone displays Apple verified business name, logo and the department during an incoming call. This feature only works if the business has provided relevant information to Apple.