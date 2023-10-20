Google resumes work on AR Iris glasses with built-in assistant: Report

Google has reportedly resumed Project Iris, its augmented reality (AR) glasses that it had cancelled in June this year. According to an article on 9to5Google, Google may have resumed efforts in producing its first augmented reality (AR) glasses to take on the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest lineup.

According to the news report, the new beta update to the Google app has added a new string with a tag ‘Iris’. The report also states that this string would allow Google Assistant to wake up using a long press on the right temple of a new device that has been labelled as the ‘Iris device’. As this device is labelled as a single piece of ‘Made by Google’ hardware, it is unlikely that it is for new earbuds.

The report also states that the Iris glasses would be highly integrated with Google Assistant, and that users would be able to perform tasks such as calling friends and setting timers using gestures.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple might be working on a more affordable version of the Apple Vision Pro headset. He claimed that Apple would replace the chipset on the headset from a Mac level processor to that of an iPhone to bring down the cost of the device. Additionally, the headset might get a lower resolution display and a reduced number of camera sensors. Apple would likely remove the EyeSight feature and external display to bring down the cost of the device.

Apple's maiden mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, was unveiled at the WWDC conference back in June. It is set to launch early next year with a price of around $3,500. The more affordable version is expected to follow soon with a price tag of $1,500.