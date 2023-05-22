close

As the race for AI domination intensifies, Apple looks for talent

Apple has posted around a dozen openings on its career page inviting applications from professionals in generative AI

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
As the race in the artificial intelligence domain (AI) intensifies, the demand for generative AI talent is growing. Like a number of many other companies in the space, Apple is also looking for talent to make advances in the field, a report published in TechCrunch (TC) said.
Apple has posted around a dozen openings on its career page inviting applications from professionals in generative AI. The jobs are for experts in machine learning with a passion to build autonomous systems, TC reported.

There is an air of uncertainty regarding the approach Apple wants to take in the AI space. Earlier, the company had termed the technology as "very interesting" while adding caution saying that Apple would be "deliberate and thoughtful" in its approach towards the generative AI technology.
With the launch of its Siri voice assistant in 2011, Apple was one of the very first companies to develop an AI-based application for consumers. As one of the foremost technology companies in the world, Apple has the reputation of hiring some of the most promising talent, the report noted.

While tech giants like Google, Apple, and Amazon have taken the lead in the AI space, it has been noted that they have fallen behind in the latest technology wave.
The popular generative AI tool, OpenAI's ChatGPT has gained immense popularity since its launch and has sparked a debate on issues surrounding the required regulatory framework and possible job losses that this technology may cause.

To catch up with the competition, Google has also launched its tool called Bard. In what appears to be a race to be the fastest to dominate the AI space, Elon Musk called for caution.
US President Joe Biden called the meeting of key tech leaders to the White House to discuss the implications of AI and ways to establish legislative restraint over it. These leaders included Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella among others.
First Published: May 22 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

