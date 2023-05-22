

Apple has posted around a dozen openings on its career page inviting applications from professionals in generative AI. The jobs are for experts in machine learning with a passion to build autonomous systems, TC reported. As the race in the artificial intelligence domain (AI) intensifies, the demand for generative AI talent is growing. Like a number of many other companies in the space, Apple is also looking for talent to make advances in the field, a report published in TechCrunch (TC) said.



With the launch of its Siri voice assistant in 2011, Apple was one of the very first companies to develop an AI-based application for consumers. As one of the foremost technology companies in the world, Apple has the reputation of hiring some of the most promising talent, the report noted. There is an air of uncertainty regarding the approach Apple wants to take in the AI space. Earlier, the company had termed the technology as "very interesting" while adding caution saying that Apple would be "deliberate and thoughtful" in its approach towards the generative AI technology.



The popular generative AI tool, OpenAI's ChatGPT has gained immense popularity since its launch and has sparked a debate on issues surrounding the required regulatory framework and possible job losses that this technology may cause. While tech giants like Google, Apple, and Amazon have taken the lead in the AI space, it has been noted that they have fallen behind in the latest technology wave.

Also Read Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally' These are the non-IT sectors most eager to hire tech talent in India Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses How Elon Musk's empire has made him a problem for the Biden administration WhatsApp's new feature will allow users to create stickers within app Apple releases its first iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 beta to developers Samsung not planning to switch from Google to Bing on its devices: Report Apple may unveil MR headset, new 15-inch MacBook Air, more at WWDC Taiwanese tech giant Asus explains what caused mass router outage