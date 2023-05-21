close

Taiwanese tech giant Asus explains what caused mass router outage

After receiving reports of mass router outages globally, Asus has finally explained the cause, stating that the outage was caused by "an error in the configuration of our server settings file"

IANS San Francisco
Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 3:13 PM IST
After receiving reports of mass router outages globally, Taiwanese tech giant Asus has finally explained the cause, stating that the outage was caused by "an error in the configuration of our server settings file".

Users of Asus routers recently reported that their devices suddenly froze up without any apparent reason and, after restarting repeatedly, suddenly stopped working because the device's memory ran out, reports Ars Technica.

Later, the company answered the calls for help.

"During routine security maintenance, our technical team discovered an error in the configuration of our server settings file, which could potentially cause an interruption in network connectivity on part of the routers," Asus said.

After resolving the glitch, most users only needed to reboot their devices, however, if that didn't fix the problem, the company's support team suggested that users save their current configuration settings and perform a factory reset.

The company also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Most users also took to the internet to report the issue they were having with the device.

"On the 16th, Asus pushed a corrupted definition file for ASD, a built-in security daemon present in a wide range of their routers. As routers automatically updated and fetched the corrupted definition file, they started running out of file system space and memory and crashing," a user wrote on Reddit.

"This is a bunch of BS. Why doesn't Asus put out some kind of statement explaining what's going on?" another user said.

--IANS

shs/prw

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 21 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

