Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anil Kapoor among Times 100 most influential people in AI

Union minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and actor Anil Kapoor are among Indians who have been honoured in Time magazine's prestigious list of the 100 "Most Influential People in AI 2024". Released on Thursday, the list highlights the most impactful figures in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).
'India, the world’s fifth-largest economy, is striving to become a key player in the field of AI. The country’s electronics and information technology minister, Aishwini Vaishnaw, is spearheading these efforts," the magazine stated.
According to TIME, India's journey to becoming a leader in the AI sector could face additional challenges due to high import tariffs on electronic components, global competition for talent and resources, and the complexities involved in rapidly upgrading infrastructure, especially the extensive power and water supply systems required for semiconductor manufacturing.
Kapoor has been included in TIME’s AI list a year after achieving a significant legal victory in September 2023, when the Delhi High Court issued an interim order preventing 16 entities from misusing his name, voice, image, or other personal traits for commercial purposes without his consent. The actor took legal action in response to the widespread circulation of altered videos and emojis featuring his image and his iconic phrase "jhakaas," popularised by his 1985 film Yudh.
The list also features globally renowned names such as Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, YouTuber Marques Brownlee, artist Lawrence Lek, comedian and AI creator King Willonius, and tech industry leaders like Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Satya Nadella.