Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anil Kapoor among Times 100 most influential people in AI

Union minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and actor Anil Kapoor are among Indians who have been honoured in Time magazine's prestigious list of the 100 "Most Influential People in AI 2024". Released on Thursday, the list highlights the most impactful figures in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

'India, the world’s fifth-largest economy, is striving to become a key player in the field of AI. The country’s electronics and information technology minister, Aishwini Vaishnaw, is spearheading these efforts," the magazine stated.

According to TIME, India's journey to becoming a leader in the AI sector could face additional challenges due to high import tariffs on electronic components, global competition for talent and resources, and the complexities involved in rapidly upgrading infrastructure, especially the extensive power and water supply systems required for semiconductor manufacturing.