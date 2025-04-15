Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown game is now available for Android and iOS

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown game is now available for Android and iOS

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an action-adventure game inspired by the Metroidvania genre, set in a mythological Persian universe where players take on the role of Sargon to save Prince Ghassan

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has been released for Android and iOS platforms. Though a paid game, users can get a feel of it by playing the free trial. As per its developer, Ubisoft, no internet connection is required to play this game. Users can use either touchscreen controls or pair their smartphones with an external controller. The game supports frame rate of up to 60 frames per second on select phones and tablets.  Also Read: Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes today
 
The mobile versions of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown come with a few exclusive features, such as automatic parrying, auto-use of healing potions, and an option to slow down time during gameplay. Ubisoft has also introduced several other quality-of-life enhancements tailored specifically for iOS and Android users.
 
 
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: Pricing
 
Android and iOS: Under Rs 1,000 (one time in-app purchase) 

  Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: Plot
 
The description of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Google Play Store reads: “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an action-adventure game inspired by the Metroidvania genre, set in a mythological Persian universe. Players take on the role of Sargon, a brave and gifted young warrior. Alongside his elite group, the Immortals, he is summoned by Queen Thomyris to embark on a mission to rescue her son, Prince Ghassan.”
 
The description added: “Their search brings them to Mount Qaf—an ancient, once-sacred city now plagued by a dark curse, twisted enemies, and mythical beasts warped by time. To complete the mission, Sargon must master powerful time-based abilities, sharpen his combat skills, and navigate intricate platforming challenges, combining them into deadly moves to overcome foes and bring balance back to the world.”

Topics : Ubisoft Google Play Store Apple app store Technology

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

