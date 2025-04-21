Monday, April 21, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Technology / Tech News / AltStore brings emulator for Nintendo Switch games to iPhone, iPad in EU

AltStore brings emulator for Nintendo Switch games to iPhone, iPad in EU

The emulator to play Nintendo Switch games on iPhone and iPad is available through AltStore, which is a third-party app store available for Apple devices sold only in the European Union

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Apr 21 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

iPhone and iPad users in the European Union (EU) can now run Nintendo Switch games at full speed, following the release of AltStore Classic, an updated version of the AltStore platform that supports on-device Just-In-Time (JIT) compilation.
 
The new version was introduced through AltStore PAL, one of the EU’s first alternative app stores made possible by the Digital Markets Act (DMA). AltStore Classic enables users to install non-notarised apps, including advanced game emulators, without needing a developer account or relying on a separate computer for installation. While AltServer is still required for ongoing app management, the initial setup is now simplified.
 
 
To support heavier emulation tasks, the team behind AltStore also launched StikDebug, a tool that allows JIT compilation directly on iOS devices. This addition makes it possible to run resource-intensive emulators such as Dolphin (for Wii and GameCube) and meloNX (for Switch) on Apple hardware.
 
EU-based users will now be able to access console-grade emulation natively on their iPhones and iPads, as long as the game files are legally obtained.
In related news, Nintendo has announced that Switch 2 pre-orders will begin in the US on April 24, 2025. The pre-order availability in the EU region might soon follow. As for the official launch, the handheld gaming console will be launched globally on June 5. Notably, despite the tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump, the price for the console has remained the same. However, if consumers wish to get accessories along with it then the price for the same has been hiked slightly.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

