Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G with triple camera setup on April 17

Samsung on Thursday said that the company is set to launch its latest smartphone -- Galaxy M14 5G, on April 17 in India

IANS New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
The new smartphone will be available for purchase from the company's official website and online and offline stores.

The Galaxy M14 has segment-leading features such as a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 6000 mAh battery, and a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor.

With a 6000 mAh battery lasting up to two days on a single charge, users can browse and binge non-stop without worrying about the battery, the company said.

Moreover, with the 5nm Exynos 1330 Processor, users will be able to multitask with ease and deliver lightning-fast speeds and smooth performance.

The smartphone also supports 13 5G bands giving the best connectivity & superior 5G experience.

Further, the Galaxy M14 supports Secure Folder powered by Samsung Knox, Voice Focus, Samsung Wallet and more that are unique to Samsung One UI, according to the company.

For users to enjoy the latest features and stay protected against threats, the company stated that they will get Android 13 out of the box, up to two generations of OS Upgrades and up to four years of Security Updates.

--IANS

Topics : Samsung Galaxy smartphones | Samsung Galaxy

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

