Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Google, Meta, Qualcomm team up to push for open digital ecosystems

Calling itself the Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems (CODE), the group said it wants to promote more open platforms and systems to boost growth and innovation in Europe

Nothing brings iMessage to Android, iMessage on Android, Blue Bubble on Android, messaging iOS from Android, Nothing Phone (2) features, Nothing Chats App, iMessage on Android in India, Nothing Chats App in India, Nothin in India, Nothing Phone in In

The group said it will work with academics, policymakers and companies on digital openness.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm and seven other tech companies on Wednesday teamed up to push for open digital ecosystems in response to new EU tech rules in a move that may also take the edge of possible future legislation.
 
Calling itself the Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems (CODE), the group said it wants to promote more open platforms and systems to boost growth and innovation in Europe.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The group said it will work with academics, policymakers and companies on digital openness and how this can be achieved in Europe "through the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and in future EU regulatory framework developments".
 
The DMA requires gatekeepers -- tech giants that control access to their platforms -- to allow third parties to inter-operate with the gatekeeper's own services and allow their business users to promote their offer and conclude contracts with their customers outside the gatekeeper's platform.
 
"We have had a number of conversations in the past few months about what 'good' looks like when it comes to digital ecosystems in Europe, what fosters innovation, and what will positively impact competitiveness. We think openness is the crucial element," Lynx founder Stan Larroque said in a statement.
 
Other members of the group are Chinese smart devices maker Honor, China's Lenovo, French augmented reality start-up Lynx, U.S. telecoms equipment maker Motorola, UK electronics maker Nothing, Norwegian tech company Opera and German messaging services provider Wire.
 
The Coalition said it aims to open up digital ecosystems through cross-industry collaboration and promote seamless connectivity and interoperable systems, among others.

Also Read

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip for 5G smartphones on budget

Qualcomm announces appointment of Savi Soin as president of India division

Meta announces Quest 3 mixed-reality headset, AI chatbot at Connect 2023

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

Tesla shows off Optimus Gen 2 robot with improved hands, slimmer figure

Google offers enhanced generative AI features for cloud customers

Apple to boost iPhone security with 'Stolen Device Protection' feature

India to create AI computing capacity for start-ups, researchers: Minister

Meta brings AI visual identification feature to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Topics : Google Qualcomm Google Alphabet

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon