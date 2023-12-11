Sensex (0.01%)
ASUS ROG Phone 8 with improvements 'beyond gaming' coming soon: Details

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 would likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. It is expected to bring improved camera experience besides new gaming features

Image: ASUS ROG Phone 8

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:57 AM IST
ASUS has confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 will be revealed in the coming months. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the Taiwanese electronic maker teased the upcoming smartphone along with an image that reads “Coming Soon”. ASUS India’s official handle has posted the teaser image as well, indicating that the gaming smartphone might launch in India along with other regions.

The text “Beyond Gaming” accompanying the teaser image suggests that the next version in the gaming-centric ROG Phone series would have significant improvements in other departments, such as camera.
ASUS ROG Phone 8: Expected specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip is expected to power the smartphone, which is touted to feature up to 16GB RAM in vanilla model and up to 24GB RAM in an Ultimate edition.  According to media reports, the gaming-centric smartphone would support 65W fast charging similar to its predecessor.

The smartphone is expected to boot Android 14 out-of-the-box with ROG UI layered on top packed with gaming-centric features.

In retrospect, ASUS launched the ROG Phone 7 in April this year. The gaming-centric smartphone is offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB internal storage. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD (2448 x 1080) AMOLED display of 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU powers the ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. In terms of design, the ROG Phone 7 comes with the ROG Aura RGB logo on the back, while the Ultimate variant comes with ROG Vision OLED rear display supporting more than 60 animations.

The ROG Phone 7 features a triple-camera set-up on the rear side, featuring a 50MP SONY IMX766 main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP macro camera. A 6000mAH battery, supporting 65W fast charging, powers it.

Topics : Asus ASUS ROG gaming phone Gaming smartphones Technology

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

