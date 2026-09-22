AI amnesia: Why AI models sometimes forget what users ask them to remember

Artificial intelligence (AI) models can write, code, answer questions and increasingly remember information across conversations. Yet users can still encounter moments when an AI appears to forget something it was told earlier, from a detail buried in a long chat to an instruction from a previous conversation. This behaviour is often described as "AI amnesia", but it does not mean AI forgets in the same way humans do.

The term can refer to several different things, including how an AI handles information available in a conversation, how applications store and retrieve user memory, and how models respond after further training or updates. These are different problems, and understanding the distinction is important as AI tools increasingly move from simple chatbots to assistants expected to remember users and work on long-running tasks.

AI does not remember like humans

One reason AI can appear forgetful is that an AI model does not remember a conversation in the same way a person does. A language model generates an answer based on the information available to it when a request is processed.

Developer Way, a software engineering blog, explains that previous messages can be included in the model's context, which is the information available to the model while generating a response. In a basic setup, the model does not independently recall an earlier conversation; the application has to provide the relevant information again.

This is why AI "memory" can be better understood as a combination of the model's context and additional systems built around it. These can include stored user information, databases, summaries or other tools that retrieve relevant information and add it to a new conversation.

OpenAI , for example, describes ChatGPT memory as a way of carrying useful information and preferences from earlier conversations into later ones. Its memory system is designed to help the model carry forward relevant context, follow user preferences and update information as circumstances change.

Why does AI forget things during a long conversation?

One common reason is the context window. Every AI model can process only a certain amount of information at a time. That information may include the current question, previous messages, instructions, documents and other material given to the model.

As a conversation becomes longer, more information has to be processed. Even when a model technically supports a large context window, that does not necessarily mean it will use every piece of information equally well.

Developer Way's experiments with Claude Sonnet and GPT-5 found that models could become less consistent as more information was added to the context. The author describes this as "context rot", where performance can deteriorate before the model reaches its stated context limit.

The problem can be particularly noticeable when relevant information is buried among large amounts of unrelated material. In one experiment, information in the middle of a large context was more likely to be missed or mixed with information from other parts of the input.

ALSO READ: What is Jev? Inside the new AI model built to make software decisions So when a chatbot appears to forget something mentioned earlier, it may not have "erased" that information. The information may simply no longer be receiving enough attention when the model generates its response.

What is the difference between context and memory?

Context is the information available to the model for a particular interaction. It can include the current conversation and information supplied by the application. Memory, on the other hand, is information that an AI application stores or retrieves so it can be used in future conversations.

For example, if a user tells an AI assistant their preferred writing style, the application may store that preference. When the user starts a new conversation, the system can retrieve that information and provide it to the model. The application is effectively injecting information from previous interactions into the model's context.

OpenAI similarly says its memory system is designed to carry useful context between chats, including preferences and information relevant to longer-running interactions. This means an AI can appear to have a memory even though the underlying language model does not function like a human brain with a single store of personal experiences.

Can AI actually forget what it learned?

There is another, more technical meaning of AI forgetting. In machine learning, "catastrophic forgetting" occurs when a model learns new information or is fine-tuned for a new task and loses some of its ability to perform tasks it previously learned.

IBM describes catastrophic forgetting as a situation in which training on new data interferes with knowledge associated with earlier tasks. As the model's internal parameters change, its ability to perform an older task can decline.

This is different from a chatbot forgetting something from yesterday's conversation.

In the first case, the problem is related to the model's training and internal parameters. In the second, the issue may simply be that the application did not provide the earlier information or the model failed to use the relevant information in a large context.

Why model updates can change what AI appears to remember

AI models are regularly updated, fine-tuned and improved. These changes can affect how a model responds to information it previously handled differently.

IBM notes that changes to a model's weights during new training can interfere with previously learned tasks. Researchers use techniques such as regularisation, rehearsal and architectural approaches to reduce this risk.

ALSO READ: OpenAI's model solves 100+ maths problems, company forms advisory group For users, this can sometimes look like an AI has suddenly "forgotten" something. But what may have changed is the model's behaviour or its ability to retrieve a particular piece of learned information, rather than the deletion of a memory in the human sense.

What happens when AI is given too much information?

Large language models are designed to process context and identify relationships between different pieces of information. But as the amount of information increases, a model can have difficulty determining what matters most.

There have been examples where models missed information, mixed details between documents and produced inconsistent summaries when working with large amounts of context. The problem can occur even when the input remains below the model's stated context limit.

This is important for AI agents and workplace assistants. An agent working across emails, documents, databases and previous conversations may have access to huge amounts of information. The challenge is not limited to storing all of it, but also retrieving the right information at the right time.

Can AI be made to forget something deliberately?

There is also a growing area of research called machine unlearning. Instead of an AI accidentally forgetting information, machine unlearning examines whether specific information can be removed from a trained model without having to retrain the entire system.

Ensolvers describes "selective amnesia" as an approach to removing specific information from an AI model, particularly in situations involving privacy, copyright or outdated information. The article points to research in which researchers attempted to make a model forget information related to the Harry Potter books while retaining its broader capabilities.

However, deliberately removing information is not as simple as deleting a file from a computer. Knowledge in a trained model is represented through patterns and relationships in its parameters. Removing one piece of information can potentially affect other capabilities.

Researchers face another challenge: proving that a model has genuinely forgotten something. Information that appears to have been removed may sometimes be recovered through carefully designed prompts.

Why 'AI amnesia' matters

The issue becomes more important as AI systems are expected to do more than answer individual questions.

A chatbot that forgets a detail in a casual conversation may be inconvenient. But an AI assistant working on a months-long project, managing business information or operating as an agent could face much bigger problems if it loses track of important instructions or uses outdated information.

OpenAI says one goal of its memory work is to help ChatGPT carry useful information across conversations, follow preferences and keep memories current as circumstances change.

The broader challenge for the AI industry is to build systems that remember the right information, retrieve it when needed, update it when circumstances change and avoid confusing old information with new information.