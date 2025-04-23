Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will launch our flagship product Ray Ban Meta glasses in India soon: Meta

Will launch our flagship product Ray Ban Meta glasses in India soon: Meta

The social media conglomerate is also rolling out a live-translation feature for all Ray-Ban Meta glass users across the globe

Image: Meta

Meta is also expanding access to music apps including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam beyond the US and Canada, it said. (Image: Meta)

Aashish Aryan
Apr 23 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta will launch its flagship product, Ray-Ban Meta glasses, in India soon, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday. The India launch will be scheduled alongside countries such as Mexico and the United Arab Emirates, the company said in the blog post.
 
The social media conglomerate is also rolling out a live-translation feature for all Ray-Ban Meta glass users across the globe, while also giving users the option of sending and receiving direct messages, photos, audio calls, and video calls from Instagram.
 
“This joins being able to make calls and send messages through WhatsApp and Messenger, as well as the native messaging app on your iPhone or Android phone,” the company said in the blog post.
 
 
Meta is also expanding access to music apps including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam beyond the US and Canada, it said.
 
The Ray-Ban Meta glasses were first introduced in September 2023, two years after Meta had launched its smart glasses. Both products were launched in partnership with EssilorLuxottica.

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

