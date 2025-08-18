Monday, August 18, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung laptop production in Noida to cater only to Indian market

Samsung laptop production in Noida to cater only to Indian market

Samsung was one of the first global electronics companies to set up a manufacturing facility in India in 1996

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

"The laptop production being done at a Noida factory is to meet the requirements of the Indian market only at present," a source told PTI.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Korean electronics major Samsung's laptop production at a Noida plant is targeted at meeting the requirements of the Indian market for now, sources aware of the development said. 
Expanding its manufacturing portfolio in India, the electronics major recently started producing laptops at a Noida factory. Samsung has been manufacturing feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets in India till now. 
"The laptop production being done at a Noida factory is to meet the requirements of the Indian market only at present," a source told PTI. 
An email query sent to Samsung did not elicit any reply. 
Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after a meeting with Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park, and Samsung Southwest Asia Corporate Vice President SP Chun, on Saturday said that "Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation." Samsung was one of the first global electronics companies to set up a manufacturing facility in India in 1996. 
 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 launched in India at Rs 49,999: Check specs

HTC Vive Eagle smart glasses

HTC debuts AI-powered Vive Eagle smart glasses to rival Meta, Google, more

Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: X@AshwiniVaishnaw)

Samsung to expand manufacturing portfolio in India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

iPad mini 2024 (A17 Pro)

Indian tablet PC market grows 20% in Q2; Apple leads with 30% share

Samsung Micro RGB display technology

Samsung brings Micro RGB display tech: What is it, what makes it different

Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business TM Roh, last year, had shared that the company has started preparation for manufacturing laptops in India. 
Globally, Samsung has its second-largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in India and it is the second-largest exporter of handsets from the country after Apple. 
While Samsung is the second largest smartphone player in India, both in terms of value and volume share as per a Counterpoint Research report, the company is yet to make its mark in the laptop segment. 
Samsung is also the second-largest player in the tablet PC segment, with a 15 per cent share, according to the CyberMedia Research report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Realme P4 series smartphones

Realme P4 series with AI gaming features launching Aug 20: What to expect

WhatsApp new calling features

WhatsApp rolls out schedule calls, raise hand reaction features: What's new

Lava Play Ultra 5G

Lava to launch Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone on August 20: What to expect

Google

Google fined $36 mn for anticompetitive deals with top Australian telcos

Topics : Samsung noida Laptops Indian market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateSchool Holiday in MumbaiMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon