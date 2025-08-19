Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Docs gets 'Audio': Know about Gemini-powered text-to-speech feature

Google Docs gets 'Audio': Know about Gemini-powered text-to-speech feature

Gemini in Google Docs now allows users to generate audio versions of documents, offering realistic voices, custom playback speeds, and multitasking convenience

Google Docs

Google Docs

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google announced in a blog that it has started rolling out a new AI-powered feature in Google Docs. With this update in place, Gemini will turn written documents into spoken audio. According to Google, this will make it easier to listen while multitasking, follow along for better comprehension, or spot mistakes in your writing. The tool offers realistic, natural-sounding voices and lets users adjust playback speed or switch between different voice styles to suit their preferences. Google said that the rollout will be completed by the end of this month.
 
Notably, at the moment, this audio feature is only available in English and on desktop. 
 

Google Gemini audio feature in Google Docs: Availability

This new feature is available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, as well as Business, Enterprise, and Education plans.

Also Read

FitchRatings

US tariffs: Fitch cautions rising second-order risks may hit India Inc

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Amit Shah 'ultimately responsible' for ₹50,000 cr alleged land scam: Raut

Motherson Sumi Wiring India share price

Motherson Sumi Wiring shares soar 10%; here's what is fueling the rally

India cricket team squad for Asia Cup 2025 LIVE

India Asia Cup squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: SKY arrives at BCCI HQ; final team list after 1:30

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

AIFF wanted to alert SC on ISL issue before flip-flopping on Sports Bill

How to use Google Docs text-to-speech feature

As per the company, this feature is designed for both writers and readers, giving each the option to listen to documents instead of only reading them.
 
Readers can access the Listen to this tab option, available in the Tools > Audio menu, to quickly listen to the contents of the current tab.
 
Authors can add Audio buttons, available in the Insert > Audio buttons menu, which inserts a play button directly into documents so readers can easily listen to the current tab with a single click. Once added to the document, authors can change the label, color, and size of the button. 
Google NotebookLM also has a similar feature, named Audio Overviews, which turns written text into realistic-sounding podcasts. However, that feature works a bit differently; it doesn’t just turn the text into an audio version, but rather converts it into a conversation or a discussion between two people.

More From This Section

Apple iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26 public, developer beta: How to install and what's new

Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia cloud gaming to shift on Blackwell-based GPUs: Here's what changes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at Rs 399 with GPT-5 support

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

Samsung laptop production in Noida to cater only to Indian market

Topics : Google Google Docs Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayNEET PG Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon