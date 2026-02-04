BGMI redeem codes released on Feb 4: How to get Meadows bag, more rewards

Krafton India has rolled out a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes dated February 04, offering 59 officially issued codes. These codes allow players to unlock various cosmetic items within the game, including character outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game rewards, with the Meadows backpack among the items that may be obtained.

The company has also stated that all redemptions must be carried out only through BGMI’s official redemption portal. It has warned that redeem codes obtained from unofficial sources or redeemed using unauthorised means will not be considered valid.

BGMI official redeem codes

IFZCZRAMDJD54UVJ

IFZDZRJF9JG3UMJR

IFZEZWGQCBTWNKFM

IFZFZATC6749KFKN

IFZGZSXN9R85VSFM

IFZHZX9SBJJP5JF4

IFZIZQFFR34HCNTN

IFZJZ58J7KVVMWAW

IFZKZTEPFA6KGP8M

IFZLZF74QBU8H97P

IFZMZFGN44QWAVRE

IFZNZNDHE3X8FX9G

IFZOZ4GJKDDQEHQ3

IFZPZMCPE4DC43M9

IFZQZXUCHUUUSVRV

IFZRZCGW59VEEJ8C

IFZVZ9W56KX5NAG8

IFZTZM39684EANVT

IFZUZT3DG5XBQJ3D

IFZBAZQJK6KFDMSW

IFZBBZXH8A77S4KX

IFZBCZW5FJ33ST36

IFZBDZUS7MW7EE36

IFZBEZ6GNXXXTU8C

IFZBFZKTAK947989

IFZBGZHXC5XQTDU8

IFZBHZACU45RMWDF

IFZBIZFFEVX3TVDR

IFZBJZ6FMGNCCB9G

IFZBKZW9D7RSR8NX

IFZBLZXJFPKRTE3V

IFZBMZFB9MA8GWAT

IFZBNZPSQJNGRTK9

IFZBOZWPGGN4EBXM

IFZBPZUKCAEGUVJ8

IFZBQZBN75EHBETV

IFZBRZTBPJGPGXDF

IFZBVZAJHUUC58GN

IFZBTZH9NB4CDV3G

IFZBUZQBQ6H4NC7T

IFZCAZ5GJXUDJX8X

IFZCBZN7U5CKHJK8

IFZCCZBB34E6PG8R

IFZCDZA8SG54JJAS

IFZCEZS9MVJBTH6X

IFZCFZX7VN6JTNAC

IFZCGZJC3ME6J7TC

IFZCHZ3EPH9476XE

IFZCIZB4V7HBXPFG

IFZCJZKV6HKGKVNT

IFZCKZ9NMWTFPNQK

IFZCLZPFCCSQ4XSU

IFZCMZRWCVUBFPU9

IFZCNZDQBQ6QKJNG

IFZCOZJQEKTXH48A

IFZCPZWDDR5AXM73

IFZCQZM7CWPWB9QJ

IFZCRZ7B7ER85B5W

IFZCVZSDQHV94AXJ

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules