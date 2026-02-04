Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BGMI redeem codes released on Feb 4: How to get Meadows bag, more rewards

Krafton India has unveiled a new batch of BGMI redeem codes on February 4, which will remain valid until February 28, 2026. Redeeming one of the codes from today's list may offer a Meadows backpack

BGMI new redeem codes

BGMI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton India has rolled out a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes dated February 04, offering 59 officially issued codes. These codes allow players to unlock various cosmetic items within the game, including character outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game rewards, with the Meadows backpack among the items that may be obtained.
 
The company has also stated that all redemptions must be carried out only through BGMI’s official redemption portal. It has warned that redeem codes obtained from unofficial sources or redeemed using unauthorised means will not be considered valid.
 

BGMI official redeem codes

  • IFZCZRAMDJD54UVJ
  • IFZDZRJF9JG3UMJR
  • IFZEZWGQCBTWNKFM
  • IFZFZATC6749KFKN
  • IFZGZSXN9R85VSFM
  • IFZHZX9SBJJP5JF4
  • IFZIZQFFR34HCNTN
  • IFZJZ58J7KVVMWAW
  • IFZKZTEPFA6KGP8M
  • IFZLZF74QBU8H97P
  • IFZMZFGN44QWAVRE
  • IFZNZNDHE3X8FX9G
  • IFZOZ4GJKDDQEHQ3
  • IFZPZMCPE4DC43M9
  • IFZQZXUCHUUUSVRV
  • IFZRZCGW59VEEJ8C
  • IFZVZ9W56KX5NAG8
  • IFZTZM39684EANVT
  • IFZUZT3DG5XBQJ3D
  • IFZBAZQJK6KFDMSW
  • IFZBBZXH8A77S4KX
  • IFZBCZW5FJ33ST36
  • IFZBDZUS7MW7EE36
  • IFZBEZ6GNXXXTU8C
  • IFZBFZKTAK947989
  • IFZBGZHXC5XQTDU8
  • IFZBHZACU45RMWDF
  • IFZBIZFFEVX3TVDR
  • IFZBJZ6FMGNCCB9G
  • IFZBKZW9D7RSR8NX
  • IFZBLZXJFPKRTE3V
  • IFZBMZFB9MA8GWAT
  • IFZBNZPSQJNGRTK9
  • IFZBOZWPGGN4EBXM
  • IFZBPZUKCAEGUVJ8
  • IFZBQZBN75EHBETV
  • IFZBRZTBPJGPGXDF
  • IFZBVZAJHUUC58GN
  • IFZBTZH9NB4CDV3G
  • IFZBUZQBQ6H4NC7T
  • IFZCAZ5GJXUDJX8X
  • IFZCBZN7U5CKHJK8
  • IFZCCZBB34E6PG8R
  • IFZCDZA8SG54JJAS
  • IFZCEZS9MVJBTH6X
  • IFZCFZX7VN6JTNAC
  • IFZCGZJC3ME6J7TC
  • IFZCHZ3EPH9476XE
  • IFZCIZB4V7HBXPFG
  • IFZCJZKV6HKGKVNT
  • IFZCKZ9NMWTFPNQK
  • IFZCLZPFCCSQ4XSU
  • IFZCMZRWCVUBFPU9
  • IFZCNZDQBQ6QKJNG
  • IFZCOZJQEKTXH48A
  • IFZCPZWDDR5AXM73
  • IFZCQZM7CWPWB9QJ
  • IFZCRZ7B7ER85B5W
  • IFZCVZSDQHV94AXJ

How to redeem BGMI official codes

  • Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

