Pesky messages flood WhatsApp as 96% users report daily spam: Survey

Almost every WhatsApp user in India is dealing with spam and promotional messages on a daily basis. A new LocalCircles survey has found that 96 per cent of WhatsApp users receive pesky or promotional messages every day, raising fresh concerns around user privacy, data misuse and weak checks on spam.

The survey received over 42,000 responses from WhatsApp users across 324 districts of India. Of the respondents, 67 per cent were men and 33 per cent women. Around 39 per cent were from Tier-I cities, 30 per cent from Tier-II and 31 per cent from Tier-III, Tier-IV and rural areas.

Most users receive multiple spam messages daily

When users were asked how many promotional or spam messages they receive on WhatsApp each day, only 4 per cent of respondents said they do not receive any such messages.

Among the rest, 54 per cent said they get one to three spam messages daily, 30 per cent receive four to seven messages, while 11 per cent said they get eight or more unwanted messages every day. This shows that spam on WhatsApp is no longer occasional but a routine problem for most users.

ALSO READ: Opt out of India, you are creating monopoly, SC tells Meta, WhatsApp Many respondents also pointed out that a large number of these messages now come through WhatsApp Business accounts, where senders pay the platform to reach users.

WhatsApp message situation worsened in last 36 months

The survey also compared the current situation with a similar study done three years ago. The data shows that the spam problem has worsened over the last 36 months.

While the share of users receiving one to three spam messages daily has slightly reduced, the number of users getting four to seven messages and eight or more messages has gone up sharply. Those receiving eight or more spam messages every day increased from 11 per cent in 2023 to 19 per cent now.

At the same time, the share of users who receive no spam messages has dropped from 5 per cent to 4 per cent, showing that fewer people are able to stay completely spam-free.

Financial services, real estate top spam categories

Spam messages on WhatsApp cover a wide range of categories, but some sectors dominate more than others. According to the survey, financial services and real estate are the most common sources of spam, with 71 per cent of users reporting messages from each category.

This was followed by healthcare and pathology services (46 per cent) and job or earnings offers (44 per cent). Other common categories included local services like RO repair and beauty services, online gaming, and mobile plans.

The findings suggest that WhatsApp has become a major marketing channel for businesses, often without users’ clear consent.

59% users block spam senders, but problem continues

To deal with unwanted messages, most users take action. The survey found that 59 per cent of WhatsApp users block senders who send promotional or spam messages.

However, 35 per cent said they simply ignore such messages, while a small number mute the chats. Despite blocking, many users said spam senders often reappear using new numbers or accounts, making blocking only a temporary solution.