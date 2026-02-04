Apple MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen could launch in late 2026: Details

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a redesigned MacBook Pro in late 2026, likely featuring an OLED touchscreen. A supply chain report cited by 9To5Mac suggests that Samsung is preparing to scale up production of OLED panels for the new MacBook Pro, pointing to a launch in the final quarter of 2026. Apart from an OLED display, the redesigned MacBook Pro is also expected to feature a slimmer chassis, 2nm architecture-based M6-series chips, and other upgrades.

Apple is also expected to introduce higher-end MacBook Pro models with M5 chips later this month, likely featuring the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, along with a 16-inch variant.

Redesigned MacBook Pro: What to expect

ALSO READ: Fitbit co-founders launch Luffu, an AI app for family health care: Details The report adds that Samsung Display plans to make OLED panels in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, with shipments expected to reach up to two million units by year-end. However, while display production is said to be on track, some Apple-specific components are still being finalised, which could affect the exact launch timeline. According to the report, the redesigned MacBook Pro could arrive toward the end of 2026. Powered by the M6 chip, this model is expected to switch from mini-LED to an OLED touchscreen panel. As per the supply chain report cited by 9To5Mac, Samsung’s display division will manufacture these panels and could start deliveries in the final quarter of the year.

The new model is expected to go through a major redesign. Apart from adding support for touch interactions, the new OLED display panel could also replace the current notch design with a cutout for the FaceTime camera.

As per previous reports, Apple is planning to use a tandem OLED panel for the MacBook Pro, similar to the one found on the iPad Pro. This is expected to deliver higher contrast, improved colour accuracy, and better HDR performance.

ALSO READ: Galaxy S26 series: Samsung previews design and camera zoom in fresh teasers Alongside the new display, the MacBook Pro could feature a thinner chassis and may become the first Mac to support built-in 5G cellular connectivity.

M5 Pro and M5 Max update expected soon

The current MacBook Pro lineup includes 14-inch models with the base M5 chip, and Apple is now expected to introduce the M5 Pro and M5 Max versions, along with a 16-inch variant. These models are expected to stick with the existing design but deliver a notable performance upgrade. As reported by 9To5Mac, the M5 Max-powered variants, in particular, could post “astounding” Geekbench scores, potentially setting a new benchmark for Apple. There is also speculation that Apple may offer more flexibility in CPU and GPU configurations with these chips.

Apple is expected to launch these higher-end M5-series MacBook Pro variants in the coming weeks, likely running macOS 26.3 out of the box.