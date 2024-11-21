Business Standard
BGMI 3.5 update brings new game modes, features on Android and iOS: Details

The update includes the new Icemire Frontier mode, which transports players to a frozen, winter-themed battleground. There are also rideable animal vehicles, Dragon Battle and more

Harsh Shivam
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

South Korean video game developer Krafton has started rolling out the BGMI 3.5 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The update is now available on the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iPhones. It introduces new features, including the Icemire Frontier Mode, animals as vehicles, Dragon Battle, Glacier Village drop point, and more.
 
BGMI 3.5 update: Release time
 
Krafton said that the new update will start rolling out to users starting 6:30 am on November 21 for Android and from 8:30 am onwards for iOS. The update is currently available on both Play Store and App Store.
 
 
BGMI 3.5 update: What is new
 
A significant addition to the game is the new Icemire Frontier Mode, which transports players to a frozen, winter-themed battleground. It introduces new locations, such as Frostheim, a Chieftain’s fortress and Beast-Taming ground abundant in loot and supplies.

The update also includes animal vehicles such as Mammoth, capable of carrying four players, and the Sabertooth Tiger, a two-seater vehicle with abilities like powerful jumps and auto-advance.
 
Players can now face off against the Frostborne Dragon, a new boss that challenges players on land and in the air. Defeating the dragon in its lair rewards players with rare loot.
 
Other notable changes include a new battle pass with exclusive rewards, improved game mechanics, and new weapon skins, including glacier-themed designs for guns like the M416 and M762.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

