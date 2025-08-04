Monday, August 04, 2025 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Boult becomes GoBoult, aiming for ₹1K cr sales and international expansion

Boult becomes GoBoult, aiming for ₹1K cr sales and international expansion

Boult rebrands as GoBoult with an aim to target premium categories in wearables and hearables. The company plans international expansion and an IPO, despite production challenges

Varun Gupta, GoBoult

Varun Gupta, GoBoult, CEO

Aashish AryanGulveen Aulakh
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Smart wearables and hearables manufacturing company Boult is undertaking a brand image change and will adopt the name GoBoult to capture the more premium segment of users, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Varun Gupta, said.
 
The rebranding comes at a time when production at most hearable and wearable manufacturing units in India, including Boult’s, has been halted or slowed down due to a shortage of rare-earth magnets and other crucial elements that are imported almost exclusively from China.
 
Gupta, however, said that the production stoppage was also necessary since the company wanted to liquidate all the old stock before rolling out the rebranded products.
 
 
“Thankfully, it was not so much of a problem for us because, anyway, we were going through a transition. We had to maintain low stock for the last 45 days and the next 30 days as well. We did not want to be producing a huge amount of stock under the old name Boult,” Gupta said.
 
The company may, however, face hiccups even after the rebranding exercise is complete, as the rare-earth magnet supplies from China continue to be constrained, he said.

“The supplies have been constrained. We are looking at alternate suppliers in China; sometimes we are looking at importing, while at other times, it takes a premium to get the same material. As much as we would like to avoid it, we also face issues and capacity constraints,” Gupta said.
 
The company aims to hit the market with the rebranded products starting in September, Gupta added.
 
“We are looking at a Rs 1000 crore+ number this year. We want to do a few strategic things, such as going international and going for an IPO (initial public offering) as we hit Rs 1000 crore,” he said.
 
The company, which was founded in 2017, will target the Rs 2000 and above average selling price segment for both wearables and hearables, Gupta said. He added that the audio segment contributes to about 75% of the company’s total revenues, while smartwatches and other wearables contribute to the other 25%.
 
The digital-first company, which sells nearly 93% of its products through online channels and e-commerce websites, is also planning to expand its retail and offline-store presence, aiming to reach more than 30,000 stores within the next 18 months, he said.
 
GoBoult, the rebranded company, plans to foray into the US, European, Southeast Asian, and East Asian markets within the next five years, Gupta said.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

