By 2050 people may not need jobs as AI advances, predicts Vinod Khosla

Indian-American entrepreneur and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla today made a bold prediction that by 2050, people may not need jobs as artificial intelligence makes rapid gains.

“By 2050 it will be much clearer that no one will need jobs,” he said on Tuesday at the AI Impact Summit. “Artificial intelligence could eliminate large parts of white-collar employment,” he said in a fireside chat with Peak XV’s Mohit Bhatnagar.

He reiterated that the outsourcing industry will be gone by 2030 — a point he has highlighted for a few years.

Khosla also added that AI can be a game changer for a country like India, especially in bringing healthcare and education within reach of every Indian.

“It is possible today in India, within the next year or two, to provide a near-free AI doctor to every Indian. It’s also possible for every Indian child to have an AI personal tutor that would be far better than they could pay for a human tutor, because it can judge a person’s knowledge and teach at a very personalised level,” he said.

Such innovations and solutions, he said, can take care of the bottom half of the population in India.

Khosla praised India’s efforts in AI and said that the AI Impact Summit was a huge success. “The summit is highly successful and the large participation — more than 3 lakh people had registered for the event,” he said.