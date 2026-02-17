Tech Wrap Feb 17: Nothing Phone 4a, iOS 26.4 dev beta, Galaxy S26 series

Nothing Phone 4a series launch scheduled for March 5: What to expect UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing is set to launch its Phone 4a series on March 5. The company has announced the launch timeline along with multiple teasers that hint that the new series may launch in multiple colours, including blue and pink. In a post on X, Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared a poster that appears to spoof Apple’s March 4 special experience invite, adding a pink spray-paint over it, potentially hinting at the colour option for the series. The Nothing Phone 4a series could feature two phones: Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

After releasing iOS 26.3 to the public, Apple has now rolled out the first developer beta of iOS 26.4 for eligible iPhones. According to MacRumors, the latest developer beta introduces several new features and design tweaks, including video podcast support in Apple Podcasts, text-based playlist creation in Apple Music, end-to-end encryption for RCS messages, and changes to Stolen Device Protection. The update also brings interface refinements, a new Ambient Music widget, and updates to apps like Reminders, Freeform and the App Store.

Samsung has released another teaser for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, which is scheduled to launch on February 25. This latest teaser builds on the concept of privacy display that Samsung unveiled earlier in January. In the teaser, a woman is shown using her phone while other people are sitting beside her. One of them peeks in to see what she’s reading on the screen when the “Zero-Peeking Privacy” toggle is tuned on, and the screen becomes black for the person sitting beside her.

Apple will reportedly host a product launch event in New York on March 4. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone maker has sent out official invites requesting to join them in person for a special Apple Experience on March 4 at 09:00 AM ET (7:30 PM IST). Apple is expected to launch a new MacBook Pro, a low-cost MacBook in several colours, and iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026.

India AI Summit 2026: What are the Sarvam Kaze AI glasses PM Modi wore? Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was seen wearing a sleek, black pair of AI-driven spectacles at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam. The wearable, called Sarvam Kaze, has been developed by Sarvam AI, an Indian start-up. In an X post, the firm’s co-founder, Pratyush Kumar, shared a photo of Modi trying on the device, saying: “The first person to try them? The Prime Minister.” While the AI glasses are yet to officially launch in India, the start-up teased the product at the ongoing summit. The company has confirmed that Sarvam Kaze will be available for retail starting May 2026.

POCO X8 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 8500 may debut in March: What to expect Mobile handset maker POCO is reported to be gearing up to launch the much-anticipated POCO X8 Pro in India soon. According to a report by FoneArena, a new POCO phone carrying the model number 2511FPC34G recently surfaced in a Geekbench listing. According to the report, the said model is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM. It is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 5, which was launched in China on January 29 this year. The POCO X8 Pro series may launch in India in March. YouTube users are reportedly encountering a new issue with the platform. Comments and video descriptions are failing to load, and the ongoing anti-adblock crackdown may be a contributing factor. According to a report by 9To5Google, several users have claimed that videos they are watching appear to have comments disabled entirely, with descriptions also missing.

Meta has reportedly secured a patent for an artificial intelligence (AI) model to keep the accounts of deceased users active. According to a report by Business Insider, the patent outlines how a large language model can "simulate" a person's social media activity, including responding to the content that gets posted by real people. However, the report added that the company has secured this patent but has no plans to move forward with this example.

Apple may be exploring a clamshell-style foldable iPhone. Until now, most of the reports have centred around a book-style foldable, with barely any mention of a flip version. That might be changing. A fresh report from SamMobile claims Apple has experimented with a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The report further suggests that some level of hardware development could already be in motion, although there’s no indication of when or if this model will actually be released.

Samsung is set to host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 on February 25, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 series alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup. The Buds 4 series would likely feature the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Ahead of the launch, alleged images of the Galaxy Buds 4 have surfaced online, offering an early look at their design and key details. According to a report by 9To5Google, the surfaced images showcase the earbuds from multiple angles, along with the charging case and the Buds 4 placed inside while charging. The Galaxy Buds 4 are expected to retain the stem design from the previous model but may drop the earlier triangular profile for a simpler look.

Mastercard conducts secured agentic commerce transaction at India AI Summit Spam protection to cloud infra, Airtel shows AI adoption beyond networks Mastercard on Monday demonstrated what it described as India’s first fully authenticated agentic commerce transaction on its payment network, signalling its readiness for AI-led payments in one of its fastest-growing markets. Indian AI startup, Gnani.ai, has released a five-billion-parameter voice-to-voice foundational artificial intelligence model at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Called Inya VoiceOS, the model has been built under the IndiaAI Mission and is being released as a research preview ahead of a larger 14-billion-parameter voice-to-voice model that Gnani.ai is developing. Inya VoiceOS supports more than 15 Indian languages, produces 24 kHz audio output, and is designed to operate with sub-second end-to-end latency, as per the company.

Airtel is integrating artificial intelligence across its infrastructure and digital foundations. The telecom operator is showcasing the AI adoption beyond networks at the India AI Impact Summit, saying its is embedding intelligence at scale – “responsibly, securely and sustainably.”

As the India-AI Impact Summit enters its second day on Tuesday, discussions will focus on how AI can be used in healthcare, education, governance and economic growth, along with talks on infrastructure and global cooperation. Key speakers expected today include former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar

Amitabh Kant, former chief executive officer of Niti Aayog, on Tuesday said that India and other countries in the Global South should build their own AI models based on local data to transform the lives of citizens. Speaking during a panel discussion titled ‘AI for India’s Next Billion: Intergenerational Insights for Inclusive and Future-Ready Growth’ at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Kant stressed that AI must be multilingual, accessible, affordable, and accountable.

Integration of AI can help manage complexities in the power sector, including in India, where the share of renewables is expected to grow in the years to come, an expert from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. "...We are seeing a very strong trend of increasing complexity of the energy sector at large, specifically the electricity systems. So why is it becoming more complex? One is that in general the electrification is rising," Siddharth Sigh of IEA said while speaking at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital.

Artificial intelligence is moving from pilot projects to policy frameworks in India’s healthcare system. At the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, government leaders, global experts and industry representatives are discussing how AI can be deployed at scale to strengthen public health delivery, improve efficiency and expand access to care.

After inaugurating the Expo on Monday, PM Modi today wrote, "India AI Impact Expo 2026 was a powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent. It showcased the extraordinary potential of Indian talent in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence for global good.”

The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) globally presents significant opportunities for Indian companies and will not adversely impact their businesses, Nasscom AI Head Ankit Bose said on Tuesday. He said instead of job cuts, India will witness job transformations as roles evolve with the growing adoption of AI.

Zoho Corporation Founder Sridhar Vembu on Tuesday said that India must bring industry into the education system early to fully benefit from artificial intelligence (AI), while addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

India’s path to building a trusted and ethical artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem lies in focusing on governance, enterprise readiness, and long-term capacity building, industry leaders said at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Adoption challenges, weak institutional capacity and lack of investment in digital public infrastructure are the biggest barriers to scaling artificial intelligence (AI) for development, experts said at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Speaking at a session titled ‘AI for Impact — Global South Forum: Shared Solutions, Shared Futures’, industry leaders highlighted why promising AI strategies often fail to translate into real-world impact.

From data ethics to a profound environmental and geopolitical challenge, global policy experts agree that AI cannot exist in a vacuum and must be synchronised with the global drive for decarbonization and regional cooperation.

With the national capital witnessing a unique blend of technology and culture at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, a group of artists got together on Tuesday to highlight the transformative role of artificial intelligence in grassroots governance through a street play 'Sarpanch Ki Chaupal, AI Ka Kamaal', .

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday, doctors, policymakers, global experts and industry leaders discussed how AI can be woven into everyday public health systems, with a focus on using these tools responsibly, making them work on the ground, and ensuring they genuinely improve access and outcomes for patients.

India successfully used artificial intelligence (AI)-powered prediction tools to anticipate and foil an unprecedented Chinese attempt along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana, Commander-in-Chief, Strategic Forces Command, said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged India's youth to harness the full potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), asserting that the technology will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting the growing threats in the digital landscape, Brian Cute, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), has warned that the rise of Generative AI has made the "cost of doing business for cyber criminals cheaper and more effective."

Media leaders at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 said while artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping how content is produced and consumed, trust, human oversight and institutional accountability remain key to journalism’s future.

The regulations for artificial intelligence are not to over regulate but enough for innovations to thrive in the country, Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Tuesday. Speaking at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) New Delhi Symposium 2026, the minister emphasised that everyone should be able to reap the benefits of technology transformation. India is a fast-growing market that offers opportunities for various technological innovations, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions.

Women account for just 30 per cent of AI professionals worldwide and hold only 16 per cent of AI research roles, UN Women said on Tuesday, calling for greater female participation in building artificial intelligence tools to better reflect women's needs in health, finance, climate resilience, and safety.

India is set to attract more than $200 billion in investment commitments over the next two years across the five layers of the artificial intelligence (AI) stack, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. Speaking at a press briefing during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the minister said strong global interest is emerging not just in AI growth, but also in ensuring its responsible use.

The convergence of connectivity and compute will reshape how citizens, enterprises and governments interact in India, with artificial intelligence poised to amplify the country's already robust digital public infrastructure, a top executive at Reliance Jio said on Tuesday.

Director General of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chandrika Kaushik on Tuesday underscored the urgent need for indigenous artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the defence sector, asserting that India cannot rely on foreign-developed AI models for critical military applications.

India needs to embrace new technology and can save up to Rs 20,000 crore by using AI for cargo handling at ports, said Member of Economic Advisory Council to PM Gourav Vallabh on Tuesday. Speaking at session 'AI-Powered Ports: Reimagining Efficiency and Operations' at the AI Impact Summit here, Vallabh said India is emerging as a global leader in the field of new technology.

Confusion prevailed on Tuesday over Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates attending the high-profile AI Impact Summit with government sources saying he will not attend the meeting while a spokesperson of his foundation contradicted, saying he is.

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) across the lending value chain, from customer acquisition and underwriting to servicing and collections, is driving business growth and improving cost efficiencies.