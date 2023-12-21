Samsung self-repair program expands to more devices, countries: Details

Samsung said its self-repair program extends the life of the product by enabling users to replace the screen, back glass, charging ports, speakers, SIM tray and side key and Volume key in smartphones. For PC users, it allows repair of the front and rear case display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, rubber feet, fan and speakers.
Last year, Samsung started offering the program in select countries such as the US. Now, it plans to expand it to 30 additional countries in Europe.
Here is the list of devices that are covered under Samsung self-repair program:
SmartphonesGalaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra
Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra
Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra
Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 FE
Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5
Galaxy A05s
TabletsGalaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+
Galaxy Tab A9, A9+
PCsGalaxy Book Pro (15-inch), Pro 360 (15-inch)
Galaxy Book2 Pro (15-inch), Pro 360 (15-inch)