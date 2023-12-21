Sensex (    %)
                        
Samsung self-repair program expands to more devices, countries: Details

Samsung has announced that it has extended its self-repair program to include Galaxy foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Samsung has announced the expansion of its self-repair program to include more devices and countries. Now, the South Korean electronics giant allows self-repair on the Galaxy foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. The Samsung self-repair program covers its smartphones, tablets, and PCs in South Korea and European countries.

Samsung said its self-repair program extends the life of the product by enabling users to replace the screen, back glass, charging ports, speakers, SIM tray and side key and Volume key in smartphones. For PC users, it allows repair of the front and rear case display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, rubber feet, fan and speakers.
ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G set to launch in India on December 26

Last year, Samsung started offering the program in select countries such as the US. Now, it plans to expand it to 30 additional countries in Europe.

Here is the list of devices that are covered under Samsung self-repair program:

Smartphones

Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra
Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra
Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra
Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 FE
Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5
Galaxy A05s

Tablets

Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra
 Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+
Galaxy Tab A9, A9+

PCs

Galaxy Book Pro (15-inch), Pro 360 (15-inch)
Galaxy Book2 Pro (15-inch), Pro 360 (15-inch)

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

