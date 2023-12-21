Samsung self-repair program expands to more devices, countries: Details

Samsung has announced the expansion of its self-repair program to include more devices and countries. Now, the South Korean electronics giant allows self-repair on the Galaxy foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. The Samsung self-repair program covers its smartphones, tablets, and PCs in South Korea and European countries.

Samsung said its self-repair program extends the life of the product by enabling users to replace the screen, back glass, charging ports, speakers, SIM tray and side key and Volume key in smartphones. For PC users, it allows repair of the front and rear case display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, rubber feet, fan and speakers.



Last year, Samsung started offering the program in select countries such as the US. Now, it plans to expand it to 30 additional countries in Europe.

Here is the list of devices that are covered under Samsung self-repair program:

Smartphones

Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra

Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5

Galaxy A05s

Tablets

Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra



PCs

Galaxy Book Pro (15-inch), Pro 360 (15-inch)

Galaxy Book2 Pro (15-inch), Pro 360 (15-inch)

Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+Galaxy Tab A9, A9+