China's 5G base stations increase to 3.22 mn by Oct end: IT ministry

China built nearly 3.22 million 5G base stations by the end of October, accounting for 28.1 per cent of all its mobile base stations as part of its efforts to speed up the digital transformation of the economy, the government said on Wednesday.

China is making steady progress in the construction of its 5G network in an effort to propel the digital and intelligent transformation of its real economy, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

China's state-run three telecom giants -- China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom -- collectively had a total of 754 million 5G mobile phone users by the end of October, the ministry said, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry's data said that in the first ten months, the telecommunication industry had combined business revenue of firms in the sector totalled approximately 1.4 trillion yuan (about USD 197.9 billion) up 6.9 per cent year on year, the report said.

The development of 5G was seen as key to China's digital transformation of all sectors.

"China, in particular, has been very proactive in scaling the use of 5G in vertical, establishing new business models to drive wider usage across sectors and speeding up digital transformation in everything from mining to ports and manufacturing, showing that as 5G grows it can bring endless potential to all business sectors," according to John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., an international mobile operator association.

The number of 5G mobile connections in China will likely reach one billion by 2025, he told the World Internet Conference in China's Wuzhen city early this month.

Also Read Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff Centre to disburse Rs 400 cr to 20 firms under PLI scheme for telecom gear More than 2,200 lost mobile phones traced in Telangana in two months Telecom operators projected to lose Rs 250 cr in SMS revenue to OTTs MoSPI kicks off work for CPI base revision after over a decade: Report Google rolls out hand-raise gesture detection for Meet: Know details OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details Isro mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside IT companies up stakes on GenAI as clients demand integrated solutions Intuit's GenAI revolution: Simplifying finance, Transforming lives