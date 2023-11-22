Sensex (-0.21%)
OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

Voice feature has started to roll out for all ChatGPT app users on both Android and iOS

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing

The voice feature allows users to interact and receive responses using a voice assistant instead of text

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT’s voice feature is now available to all users. Initially launched for paid users back in September this year, OpenAI has started rolling out this feature on Android and iOS versions of the app for free users from November 22 . The voice feature allows users to interact and receive responses using a voice assistant instead of text.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official ChatGPT handle posted “ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation.”
Former OpenAI President, Greg Brockman, who recently joined Microsoft along with Sam Altman, also shared the post along with a comment saying “ChatGPT Voice rolled out for all free users. Give it a try — totally changes the ChatGPT experience”.

Brockman has recently resigned from OpenAI after being removed as chairman and sacking of Sam Altman as CEO.

Also Read: IT companies up stakes on GenAI as clients demand integrated solutions

How to use ChatGPT voice feature

Tap on the headphone icon on the bottom right corner of the chat screen.

Next, tap on the ‘Choose a Voice’ button to select the voice of the voice assistant from the provided options. 

Select a voice and hit the confirm button. (You can change the voice later if required)

Start speaking to input a voice prompt or to start a conversation with the chat bot.

Audio clips are not saved, but ChatGPT does provide voice transcriptions in the chat history. The feature also auto-detects the input language, however, users can specify a preferred language in the settings menu for more accurate detection.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Chatbot Voice assistant

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon