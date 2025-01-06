Business Standard

Home / Technology / Tech News / Cowpea seedlings onboard Isro's POEM-4 sprout first leaves in space

Cowpea seedlings onboard Isro's POEM-4 sprout first leaves in space

Cowpea seedlings Isro

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cowpea seedlings onboard PSLV-C60 POEM-4 module sprout their first leaves in space, signifying a milestone in space-based plant research, Isro said on Monday.

According to India's national space agency, the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS), developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), is an automated platform designed to cultivate and sustain plant life in the microgravity environment of space. 

One of its recent experiments involved growing cowpea (Vigna unguiculata) seeds within a controlled, closed environment equipped with active thermal management, said Isro.

The system monitored various parameters, including oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, relative humidity, temperature, and soil moisture, while capturing images to track plant growth, added Isro.

 

According to the space agency, this setup successfully supported the germination and development of cowpea plants up to the two-leaf stage in space.

Also Read

SpaDeX, PSLV C60, ISRO

Isro delays SpaDeX docking to Jan 9 for validation by ground simulations

Spacewalk

Indian space industry's funding falls 55% to $59.1 mn in 2024, data shows

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman

Cowpea seeds sent to space germinated under microgravity conditions: Isro

jake sullivan with EAM Jaishankar

News updates: US NSA Jake Sullivan set to visit India early next week

ISRO

Prep for Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyan to NISAR: What's in Isro's kitty for 2025

"This accomplishment not only demonstrates Isro's capability to grow plants in space, but also provides valuable insights for future long-duration missions," Isro said in a post on the social media platform X.

Understanding on how plants adapt to microgravity is crucial for developing life support systems that can produce food and regenerate air and water for astronauts, Isro added.

"The success of the CROPS experiment marks a promising step towards sustainable human presence in space," the space agency said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO PoEM Gravity waves

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

